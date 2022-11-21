Whether you're looking for a new phone and the latest games consoles, or ideal Christmas gifts like LEGO, the Black Friday sales serve up deals to suit everyone.

Black Friday is bearing down on us and UK retailers are already armed to the teeth with eye-catching deals. We've been documenting the sales season chaos so far and we've already seen some great deals across the web. This guide will help you find the latest bargains and understand what's going on this Black Friday.

So far, our favourite deals have included a 20 per cent saving on the Xbox Series S and a fantastic Black Friday Sky Glass deal that saw Sky's new TV hit its lowest-ever price.

Whatever you're shopping for, there is bound to be a Black Friday deal to suit you. Here's everything you need to know.

Jump to:

Which UK retailers have Black Friday deals on right now?

Activity Superstore – up to 80 per cent off everything from weekends away to paintball and helicopter tours

– up to 80 per cent off everything from weekends away to paintball and helicopter tours Amazon – get up to 45 per cent off the Echo Show and Echo Dot

– get up to 45 per cent off the Echo Show and Echo Dot AO – save up to 27 per cent off Toshiba TVs

– save up to 27 per cent off Toshiba TVs Argos – save £30 on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds

– save £30 on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds Booking.com – get up to 30 per cent off destinations such as Lisbon, Rome, Barcelona, Dubai and Krakow

– get up to 30 per cent off destinations such as Lisbon, Rome, Barcelona, Dubai and Krakow Boots – for up to 65 per cent off electric toothbrushes

– for up to 65 per cent off electric toothbrushes BrandAlley – save up to 36 per cent on Roberts Radio

– save up to 36 per cent on Roberts Radio Buyagift – up to 80 per cent off activities such as skydiving, spa breaks and driving experiences

– up to 80 per cent off activities such as skydiving, spa breaks and driving experiences Carphone Warehouse – get the new iPhone 14 with unlimited data for only £41.99 a month

– get the new iPhone 14 with unlimited data for only £41.99 a month Currys – for up to 40 per cent off Ring doorbells and smart TVs

– for up to 40 per cent off Ring doorbells and smart TVs giffgaff – get up to £70 off sim-free phones

– get up to £70 off sim-free phones Go Outdoors – Save on brands such as Berghaus, Adidas, Merrell and more

– Save on brands such as Berghaus, Adidas, Merrell and more Hughes – save up to £400 on Sony smart TVs, with bundles including free soundbars

– save up to £400 on Sony smart TVs, with bundles including free soundbars JD Williams – discounts on Shark vacuum cleaners, Nespresso coffee machines and more

– discounts on Shark vacuum cleaners, Nespresso coffee machines and more John Lewis –save up to £400 on smart TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

–save up to £400 on smart TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung and more Lebara – save £5 per month for six months on an 8GB SIM

– save £5 per month for six months on an 8GB SIM Ninja – savings on air fryers, food processors and blenders at Ninja

– savings on air fryers, food processors and blenders at Ninja Not On The High Street – early Black Friday deals now live with savings on food kits, personalised gifts and more

– early Black Friday deals now live with savings on food kits, personalised gifts and more OnBuy – get 41 per cent off AirPods Pro at OnBuy

– get 41 per cent off AirPods Pro at OnBuy Oral-B – up to 53 per cent off electric toothbrushes

– up to 53 per cent off electric toothbrushes Redbubble – 25 per cent off everything including clothing, stickers and wall art all from independent artists

– 25 per cent off everything including clothing, stickers and wall art all from independent artists RYOBI – save 30 per cent off their range of HP electrical tools

– save 30 per cent off their range of HP electrical tools Sage – discounted coffee machines, juicers and pizza ovens at Sage

– discounted coffee machines, juicers and pizza ovens at Sage Samsung – get a free tablet when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4

– get a free tablet when you buy a Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4 Shark – save up to 47 per cent on vacuum cleaners

– save up to 47 per cent on vacuum cleaners shopDisney – discounted Christmas gifts, soft toys and homeware, including 30 per cent off pins

– discounted Christmas gifts, soft toys and homeware, including 30 per cent off pins Sky – get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for only £25 in Sky's Black Friday sale

– get Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for only £25 in Sky's Black Friday sale SMARTY – get a 120GB SIM for just £12 per month

– get a 120GB SIM for just £12 per month Tastecard – get a 90-day free trial for discounts on cinema, coffee and eating out

– get a 90-day free trial for discounts on cinema, coffee and eating out Very – for up to 38 per cent off Garmin smartwatches

– for up to 38 per cent off Garmin smartwatches Virgin Media – save up to £540 on broadband and TV packages

Today's Black Friday deal of the day

Save 20% on Xbox Series S at Box

Finder

Today, Box.co.uk has dropped a eye-popping Xbox Series S deal, slashing 20 per cent off the price of the popular console.

The Series S is essentially the little brother of the larger and more powerful Xbox Series X, but it comes at a much more appealing price-point. The console plays the latest games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, delivering fast-paced gameplay in immersive worlds.

Xbox Series S | £249.99 £199.97 (save £50 or 20%) at Box

Best Black Friday deals from UK retailers

Lots of retailers have already gone live with some big early Black Friday deals. Here are our top picks of the best offers available right now.

Get 73% off Halo Infinite

Here's another good deal for gamers. Now, you can bag a copy of Halo Infinite for just £14.99; that's a huge 73 per cent discount.

Our reviewers were impressed with this title and gave it four stars in our full Halo Infinite review. It balances multiplayer with a gripping single-player campaign and a compelling storyline. There's lots to love about this game and now it's available with a £40 discount.

Halo Infinite (Xbox Series X, Xbox One) | £54.99 £14.99 (save £40 or 73%) at Amazon

Save £100 on the 2022 iPad Air 10.9-inch at Amazon

If you're looking for a new tablet, this iPad is a really great option. We even gave it the 'best all-rounder' title in our guide to the best tablets of 2022.

From its huge 10.9-inch display to its fantastic performance, this iPad does almost everything right. It contains the same M1 chip which is found in the iPad Pro, which really brings the performance up to the next level. It also has all the feelings of luxury without the £1,000 price tag – and with an extra £100 off, it is a truly good deal.

2022 iPad Air 10.9-inch with Wi-Fi | £669 £569 (save £100 or 15%) at Amazon

Want to know more? Read our full Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) review.

Get free headphones and a half-price soundbar with this smart TV deal at Hughes

Hughes

If you’ve been looking for a new TV, this deal from Hughes is unbelievable. You can make a great saving when purchasing the 55-inch or the 65-inch LG OLEDS6LA HD webOS smart TV, which you can now get for £50 off.

These TVs have Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision AI to enhance picture and sound quality, and the smart webOS platform means you have all your apps in one place, like Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. If it’s gaming you’re after, the Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz makes for a more fluid and realistic gaming experience.

While that’s a great saving in itself, that’s not all. When you buy one of these TVs, you’ll get a free set of LG limited edition England wireless earbuds, which would usually set you back £99.

These headphones include premium sound engineering for great audio quality, as well as high performance dual microphones for making calls, and feature the limited edition blue and red England design.

With one of these TVs, you also get a soundbar from Hughes at up to half price to make your viewing experience truly cinematic in your own home. Read our guide for the best soundbars in 2022 to help find the right one for your home.

To find these deals on the Hughes website, scroll towards the bottom of the page for the 55-inch or 65-inch TV. There is an option for 'Bundles' where you can add the earbuds and soundbar to your order. You will need to pick the bundle option to claim your free headphones.

Get free headphones plus a soundbar at up to half price when you buy the 55-inch LG HD OLED webOS smart TV at Hughes

Get free headphones plus a soundbar at up to half price when you buy the 65-inch LG HD OLED webOS smart TV at Hughes

Save £296 on this Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush with limited edition travel case at Boots

Oral B

Take your oral hygiene to the next level with the latest tech from Oral-B.

Oral-B's unique round brush head means you get a great clean feeling with every brush. It uses artificial technology that recognises your individual brushing style to pressure sensors which light up if you are brushing too hard, so this toothbrush will revolutionise your bathroom routine.

More like this

The black onyx colour and sleek design also ensure it makes a nice addition to your bathroom shelf, and with the limited edition travel case thrown in, you can take your toothbrush with you without any hassle.

This really is an amazing deal from Boots, with the toothbrush and case bundle at 66 per cent off.

Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush with limited edition travel case | £450 £154 (save £296 or 66%) at Boots

Get a Roberts Radio iStream 3 for 36% off at BrandAlley

Brand Alley

If you know someone who loves to listen to the radio or always has music playing in the background, we might have found their perfect Christmas present.

Roberts Radios are beautiful, retro 1950s style radios which come in a selection of colours, from berry red to charcoal grey. Their original iStream 3 smart radio can be used with DAB or FM radio, as well as coming with built-in Spotify and Amazon Music. You can also use it as an alarm in the mornings, or to charge your phone with the USB port.

Roberts Radio iStream3 Smart Radio | £230 £149 (save £81 or 36%) at BrandAlley

Get 40% off a Lemur, Serval and Meerkat experience, now only £69

Activity Superstore's Black November sale contains discounts on every type of activity and experience you can imagine. With up to 80 per cent off, it makes it the ideal source for some Christmas presents.

We absolutely loved the look of this Lemur, Serval and Meerkat experience, which allows you to learn all about the animals (and meet a few too!).

Lemur, Serval and Meerkat experience | £119 £69 (save £50 or 40%) at Activity Superstore

Save £70 on an iPhone 13 5G at giffgaff

There are some really good phone savings to be made right now on giffgaff.

The iPhone 13 5G features the dual-camera system to make your photos super high quality. Coming in six colours, the phone has a 6.1-inch retina display and battery life for 19 hours of video playback.

giffgaff is also offering free next-day delivery on orders, so you won't have to wait to get your hands on your latest tech purchase.

iPhone 13 5G | £799 £729 (save £70 or 9%) at giffgaff

Save £225 on a Samsung Q symphony soundbar when you buy selected Samsung TVs at Hughes

Hughes

If you've got your eye on one of these selected Samsung TVs but you already have a soundbar, you can upgrade it to a Q symphony soundbar for a true surround-sound experience and save £225 with Hughes this Black Friday.

In this deal, you have a choice of the Samsung Q-Symphony Q600B soundbar, the Samsung S800B Lifestyle soundbar, or the Samsung Q-Symphony Q800B soundbar.

These top of the range sound bars would normally cost between £499 and £699, and have subwoofers as well as features like Dolby Atmos sound and built-in Alexa.

Get £250 off a Samsung Q-Symphony soundbar when you buy selected Samsung TVs at Hughes

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen) for 45% off at Amazon

With an eight-inch screen and stereo sound, your life will be super organised with Alexa by your side to help.

Allowing you to see news updates, the weather and the time, all with a simple voice command, this smart screen is designed to fit seamlessly into your home. Released in 2019, this may not be the latest model of the Echo Show, but if you are looking for a great smart speaker to have in your home and aren't necessarily fussed about all the bells and whistles included on the later models, this might just be the deal for you.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen) | £99.99 £54.99 (save £45 or 45%)

Claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 LTE when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 at Samsung

If you've been looking to update your tech then this is a great deal.

With either the Galaxy Z Fold4 or Flip4 you can claim a Galaxy Tab S6 LTE, a tablet which would normally set you back £299.

We rated both these phones 4 stars when testing them. The Z Fold4 is highly versatile, and the folding screen allows you the easily manoeuvre between open apps. The Z Flip4 has all the nostalgia of a '90s flip phone but with 2022 tech.

Claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 LTE when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 at Samsung

Check out all Samsung Too Good To Wait deals.

Get £500 off LG CS6LA 55-inch OLED smart TV at Currys

If you're looking for a new smart TV to enjoy the World Cup, you can't get much better than an OLED. At 55 inches, this would make a great addition to your living room and will let you experience the football in exceptional detail.

Not only has Currys knocked £500 off the price, but this TV also comes with a five-year guarantee.

LG CS6LA 55-inch OLED smart TV | £1,499 £999 (save £500 or 33%)

Save up to £100 on Garmin smartwatches at Very

Very has gone early on a wide range of their Black Friday deals this year and there are some great savings to be made, including Garmin smartwatches. Smartwatches are a great way to keep track of your fitness and Garmin have a wide range to fit your needs and price point.

Whether you have had an eye on one for yourself, or are looking for the perfect Christmas present the please your fitness-obsessed loved one, buy now and save up to £100 on a range of watches, from the Forerunner 245 GPS Running Smartwatch which evaluates your running performance stats to help you meet your training goals, to the Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch which boasts a broad range of all-day health monitoring features as well as the ability to download your favourite music to keep you going on long walks or runs.

Forerunner 245 GPS Running Smartwatch | £249.99 £179 (save £70.99 or 28%)

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch | £259.99 £159 (save £100 or 38%)

Check out all of Very's Black Friday deals on Garmin.

Save £400 on the Sony 55-inch Bravia Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV at Hughes

Hughes

This TV is powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor HR, which is designed to mimic the way human brains think and respond to stimulus. Now that's smart!

It also includes Google Assistant, so you can say "OK Google" to activate the search engine and find anything from your favourite show to what time is the news on this evening.

As well as Freeview, you can have all your favourite streaming platforms in one place, and the YouView feature allows you to record and re-watch live TV.

Sony 55-inch Bravia Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV | £1,399 £999 (save £400 or 29%) at Hughes

Save 25% on a Samsung Galaxy A23 5G at giffgaff

Samsung

The 6.6-inch retina display and Snapdragon 695 processor means nothing will interrupt your scrolling or watching on this phone. And with 5G, you'll truly be able to connect from anywhere.

With £70 off at giffgaff, this is a chance to make a really significant saving on this elegant model of phone — we really like the smooth matte finish. The multi-lens camera mean all your photos will come to life, too.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G | £289.99 £219 (save £70.99 or 25%) at giffgaff

Save 47% on the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum at Shark

Amazon

Shark vacuum cleaners are incredibly popular, and this is a massive saving. Great if you own pets or not, the anti hair wrap feature on this hoover means any hair on your floors or carpets won't get tangled in the brush-roll.

It is also cordless and has a run time of up to 40 minutes, so you can get round your home without having to worry about being near a plug socket. This vacuum has a great feature which allows it to bend underneath any low furniture to avoid you having to crouch down to get under the sofa, too!

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum | £379.99 £199.99 (save £180 or 47%) at Shark

Not sure which vacuum cleaner is right for you? Our friends at Made for Mums have a great Shark vs Dyson guide.

Save £50 on the Motorola Moto G62 5G at giffgaff

Already a great value choice with 25 per cent off at just £149, the Motorola Moto G26 5G is a no brainer on affordability for a smartphone.

Not only do you get 5G (a huge bonus at such a low price point!) but the 120Hz display is highly responsive. It also has a really solid battery life, which is a massive plus for us.

Motorola Moto G62 5G | £199 £149 (save £50 or 25%) at giffgaff

Want to find out more? Read our full review of the Moto G62 5G.

What is Black Friday?

To us, Black Friday signifies a huge sales event that takes place at the end of November and is one of the best chances all year to get discounts. This is because savings can be seen across most retailers and products.

The sales have traditionally started the day after Thanksgiving but in the UK, it is now typical to see Black Friday deals as early as 1st November.

Black Friday began as an in-store only sales event, but most UK retailers now offer the same discounts online, too.

When does Black Friday 2022 start in the UK?

This year, Black Friday will take place on Friday 25th November 2022. Black Friday is always the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving, followed by Cyber Monday on 28th November 2022.

With Thanksgiving taking place on the fourth Thursday of November every year, Black Friday will always be at the end of the month, making it a prime opportunity to shop for Christmas.

However, plenty of UK retailers already have Black Friday 2022 sales for you to take advantage of. Retailers who have already launched their Black Friday discounts include Currys, Very, John Lewis and Boots.

Why is it called Black Friday?

There isn't universal agreement on this, with two theories in circulation.

The first comes from the concept that businesses were operating at a financial loss up until "Black Friday", the day after Thanksgiving. In other words, businesses were "in the red" until the massive sales take place, allowing them to turn a profit, and putting them "in the black" for the first time that year.

However, according to Britannica, the second explanation is more likely. In the early 1960s, police officers in Philadelphia started using the phrase 'Black Friday' to describe the influx of tourists that would come into the city to start their Christmas shopping.

The crowds would mean longer shifts for many police officers due to an increase in traffic jams and crimes such as shoplifting.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What were the best UK Black Friday deals from last year?

Last year, some of the best deals were seen across home and kitchen appliances such as cordless vacuum cleaners and stand mixers. Appliances from premium brands such as Shark, Kenwood and KitchenAid were particularly popular and we saw discounts as high as 60 per cent off.

When it came to tech, the best discounts were found on smartwatches such as the Apple Watch SE and Fitbit Versa 3. For those looking for new ways to entertain themselves, there were also some great savings on Oculus Quest 2 (now Meta Quest 2) and Nintendo Switch bundles.

Read more on Black Friday 2022

Looking for more information to help you navigate Black Friday 2022? Don't worry - whatever you're looking for, we've got you covered. Here's a guide to our Black Friday coverage for 2022.

Advertisement

Looking for more deals and product reviews? Head over to the Technology section or take a look at our Disney Plus offers page.