Despite Apple’s distinctly miserly nature (come on Apple, it’s nearly Christmas!) we’ve been able to find a good number of discounts on iPhones. Across trusted retailers such as Very, Currys and John Lewis, we’ve discovered savings on all the recent models, including the brand new iPhone 15.

As well as discounts on the phones, we’ve also tracked down a few savings on contracts from providers like Tesco and Vodafone, so you can pick up a new device and SIM all in one go.

So, let’s do this! It’s time to find the best Apple iPhone deals on sale this Black Friday.

Best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals we’ve found so far

To make things easier for you, we've split this up into the best iPhone 15 deals, best iPhone 14 deals and then all the models before that.

Best Apple iPhone 15 Black Friday deals

Apple

Get £20 off the Apple iPhone 15

What’s the deal: The iPhone 15 is now available for £20 off at Amazon; the price has dropped from £799 to £779.

Why we chose it: We know £20 is next to nothing, but if you’re desperate for the newest iPhone, I’m afraid this is the cheapest you’re going to get it.

Buy Apple iPhone 15 for £799 £779 (save £20 or 3%) at Amazon

Get 250GB for the price of 100GB with the Apple iPhone 15

What’s the deal: At Mobiles.co.uk you can get the new iPhone 15 and a 250GB phone plan for just £29.99 a month. This comes with unlimited calls and texts and, over two years, amounts to £849 (that’s just £50 more than the cost of the iPhone itself).

Why we chose it: This deal is hidden away at Mobiles.co.uk, but we think it’s worth promoting. For the same price as the 100GB, you’ll get more than double that storage - as well as the very latest model of iPhone.

Get the iPhone 15 and 250GB of data for £29.99 a month at Mobiles.co.uk

Get your iPhone 15 Airtime plan for half-price at Vodafone

What’s the deal: At Vodafone, when you get the iPhone 15, you can get your first six months of the Unlimited Airtime Plan for half-price. That means you’ll be paying just £39 a month – £21 for the phone and £18 for the contract – for unlimited data and the latest model. After six months, the Airtime plan will go back up to £36 a month, but at Vodafone, they’re guaranteed to buy the phone back from you for up to £512 if you choose to upgrade next year.

Why we chose it: This deal guarantees you unlimited data, calls and texts for 50 per cent off, alongside your shiny new iPhone. If you want to sort your contract and phone all in one, this is definitely a deal worth considering.

Get the iPhone 15 and unlimited data for £39 a month at Vodafone

Best Apple iPhone 14 Black Friday deals

Apple

Save £50 on the Apple iPhone 14

What’s the deal: The iPhone 14 has been reduced by £50 at John Lewis, taking it from £699 to £649.

Why we chose it: As we’ve said, iPhone deals are rarely that substantial, so £50 off the newest model but one is a bit of a miracle. Plus, the iPhone 14 is a brilliant phone, with longer battery life and an OLED display, plus super-fast 5G capabilities.

Buy Apple iPhone 14 for £699 £649 (save £50 or 7%) at John Lewis

Save up to £252 on your Apple iPhone 14 contract with Tesco Clubcard

What’s the deal: With Tesco Clubcard, you can get big savings on your monthly phone bill. Right now, for the iPhone 14, you can get your contract lowered from £38.49 a month to £33 a month, saving you £162 over the course of your contract. Meanwhile, for the iPhone 14 Pro, you can get it reduced from £46.99 to £39.99, saving you a total of £252.

Why we chose it: Tesco Clubcards are a life saver in so many ways - with this, you can get a brand new iPhone and SIM card sorted out for less. Plus, you’ll get three months of Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ for free.

Get the Apple iPhone 14 from £33.99 a month with Tesco Clubcard

Get the Apple iPhone 14 Pro from £39.99 a month with Tesco Clubcard

Get a £60 Apple Gift Card when you buy select iPhones at Apple

What’s the deal: Apple isn’t leaving us empty-handed this Black Friday. Across the whole range of its products, you can get an Apple Gift Card worth up to £160. For this particular iPhone, you’ll get a £60 gift card, which you can spend the next time you buy something from the Apple store.

Why we chose it: £60 is nothing to be sniffed at. Using this gift card could take a huge chunk off a pair of AirPods or shave some money off a new Apple MacBook. The possibilities are endless.

Get a £60 Apple Gift Card when you buy the iPhone 14 at Apple

More Apple iPhone Black Friday deals

Save £50 on the iPhone 13

Apple

What’s the deal: The iPhone 13 is also on sale for £50 less at Currys, taking it down from £599 to £549.

Why we chose it: Despite being two years old, the Apple iPhone 13 is more than a match for the later models, with a 12MP camera, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and four distinct colourways: Red, Pink, Blue and Green.

Buy Apple iPhone 13 for £599 £549 (save £50 or 8%) at Currys

Buy the iPhone 12 for under £450

Apple

What’s the deal: Yet another £50 reduction; the iPhone 12 can now be bought for £449, saving you 10% from its original cost of £499.

Why we chose it: The iPhone 12 is kitted out with all the best parts of the more recent iPhones, including 12MP camera quality, up to 17 hours of battery life and a wireless MagSafe charger.

Buy Apple iPhone 12 for £499 £449 (save £50 or 10%) at Currys

Get the iPhone X for £185

What’s the deal: This Apple iPhone X is on sale for £185 at Amazon; that’s £15 less than its £200 RRP.

Why we chose it: It’s an oldy but a goody. The iPhone X is still a solid phone (this RadioTimes.com writer might be looking at one right now!) with facial recognition, 64GB of storage and a 5.8-inch screen. This model is pre-owned, but will have undergone thorough refurbishment checks and repairs - to learn a bit more about this, check out what is a refurbished phone?

Buy Pre-owned Apple iPhone X for £199.99 £185 (save £14.99 or 7%) at Amazon

How much will the iPhone 14 cost on Black Friday?

The iPhone 14 has also seen a £50 reduction, taking the cost down from £699 to £649. It’s not much, but with Apple that’s probably the best you’re going to get.

How much will the iPhone 13 cost on Black Friday?

The iPhone 13 has had a nice little discount put on it this Black Friday. You can now snap it up at retailers like Very, Currys and John Lewis for £549 – that’s a £50 saving on its original RRP.

