This morning, Amazon revealed amazing new deals on its own tech, like 51 per cent off the new fifth generation Echo Dot and 45 per cent off the second gen Amazon Echo Buds .

Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is here and it's serving up some tempting deals on tech, toys and a whole host of must-have household items.

Amazon is one of the foremost retailers when it comes to Black Friday and seasonal sales — so what has the online retail behemoth got to offer? The RadioTimes.com team has been sorting the wheat from the chaff to help you bag a bargain this Black Friday.

There are already some tempting deals. Today — the Friday before Black Friday — is known as 'fake Black Friday'. This is because many shoppers often get mixed up and think it's Black Friday a week early. In recent years, retailers have embraced this, offering deals earlier and earlier. Now, we're seeing promotions like Amazon's Black Friday Week deals.

So, what's on offer? The retail giant is discounting across all categories and there are already some truly eye-catching deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale. However, we're focusing particularly on tech in this guide and there are some very strong deals for eager shoppers to snap up.

Here are some of our favourites available today, as picked by the RadioTimes.com team.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Amazon Black Friday deals available today in the UK

Google Nest WiFi Router | £149 £99.29 (save £49.71 or 33%)

If you're looking to boost your home WiFi set-up, this Google Nest router could be the perfect solution.

Unlike a normal router, this Nest device also packs Google's voice assistant so you can get hands-free help when you need it.

Amazingly, you can now get 33 per cent off this router in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Google Nest WiFi Router | £149 £99.29 (save £49.71 or 33%)

Of course, Amazon is known for discounting its own products during its sales events, but that doesn't make the deals any less appealing. Right now, you can save 51 per cent on the new Amazon Echo Dot.

The fifth generation smart speaker is a versatile assistant, playing music, setting timers and responding to all-manner of voice commands.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) | £54.99 £26.99 (save £28 or 51%)

Amazon has slashed the price of its second generation Echo buds. These wireless earbuds offer a seamless Bluetooth connection to help you listen to your favourite music and podcasts on the go.

They're available in black or white with a wireless or wired charging case. Right now, there's 45 per cent off!

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) | £109.99 £59.99 (save £50 or 45%)

Google Pixel 6a | £399 £299 (save £100 or 25%)

The Google Pixel 6a is a fantastic little phone that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. Its small 6.1-inch display is refreshing in a marketplace filled with bigger and bigger phones and we loved using it.

The 12MP camera is perfectly complimented by Google's image processing AI to help you take great photos with ease.

In our full Google Pixel 6a review, the phone bagged a four star rating thanks to the slick experience its Google Tensor chip provides. Now you can pick it up for £100 less than when we tried it out! There's 25 per cent off in the Black Friday sales.

Google Pixel 6a | £399 £298.12 (save £100.88 or 25%)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | £389 £189 (save £200 or 51%)

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in a classic black colourway, with a black strap, bezel and watch-face. It's subtle and fits any occasion.

The watch allows you to track your fitness and your sleep, plus pay for things on the go with ease, navigate and much, much more.

Right now, you can save a huge 51 per cent in Amazon's Black Friday Week sale, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | £389 £189 (save £200 or 51%)

ASUS TUF FA506IC gaming laptop | £799 £598.99 (save £201 or 25%)

ASUS is a well-known name in gaming tech and this 15.6-inch laptop is a powerful and capable gaming machine. It packs 8GB of RAM paired with 512GB of storage and an 8-core processor.

Now, you can pick one up with 25 per cent off at Amazon in the Black Friday sales. That's a huge £201 saving.

ASUS TUF FA506IC gaming laptop | £799 £598.99 (save £201 or 25%)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | £1,149 £921 (save £228 or 20%)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of our most highly-rated phones of the year. It offers a startlingly good camera, a smooth user experience and a crystal clear QHD display.

In our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review it bagged a 4.5-star rating thanks to its amazing internals, fast performance and impressive software.

Right now, you can save £228 on this top of the range smartphone in the Amazon Black Friday sales.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | £1,149 £921 (save £228 or 20%)

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best racing games there is. It impressed our expert reviewers during testing too. They said: "Racing has never looked or felt quite this good on a PlayStation console, for our money, and that's not something to be sniffed at."

Check out our full Gran Turismo 7 review for more.

Right now, you can grab this game with a 23 per cent saving on Amazon.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) | £59.99 £45.95 (save £14.04 or 23%)

How to tell which Amazon Black Friday deals are genuine?

This is a trickier and more subjective question than it might first seem, but many online shoppers have been asking if Amazon deals are genuine. Really, the answer is that this can vary from deal to deal because Amazon hosts a wide range of other retailers, as well as offering its own deals on-site.

The best way to check if an Amazon deal is genuinely offering a good price is to download, install and use the price tracker Camelcamelcamel.

This price tracker plug-in appears at the end of your search bar. You can click on it when on any Amazon page and it will pull up the last two years of pricing of any given product, as long as the information is available. This allows you to quickly check if the current price is a good one.

