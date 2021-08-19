Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: Latest news and what to expect this year

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest retail sales of the year – and Amazon will be a key player throughout each of the events.

Known for aggressively pricing technology products – to the point rival retailers are forced to promote tough price-matching policies – Amazon is set to be one of the busiest online destinations for phones, laptops, smart speakers and more. In fact, search tool Semrush reported that Amazon was the second most Googled retailer in combination with the phrase ‘Black Friday’ globally in 2020.

While both events are still a while away, this page will explain what type of items you are likely to see discounted during both Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 – and provide some tips on how to get the best deals on the website.

Jump to:

Will Amazon have a Black Friday 2021 sale?

Oh yes. You can’t have a retail event like Black Friday and expect Amazon – one of the UK’s most dominant shopping websites – not to throw its weight about. It will be a key player this year, alongside Currys/PC World, Very, AO and John Lewis.

A notice on its site – the section for the two sales – now reads: “We would like to thank you for shopping with us on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020. Save this page and come back in 2021 for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.” This year, Black Friday takes place on the 26th of November 2021, with Cyber Monday following on the 30th.

While Black Friday is still a while away, and it’s usually worth waiting for these lower prices, Amazon has a number of deals available now:

When is Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Amazon has not confirmed when Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals will be going live on its website. However, we fully expect the retailer to launch some offers well in advance of the 26th November start date. This page will be updated as we learn more about when discounts are going live – and which items are down in price.

What Amazon Black Friday deals do we expect in 2021?

Amazon sells a vast amount of products online, everything from outdoor furniture to beauty products to clothing. We here on the RadioTimes.com tech section will be laser-focused on bringing you the best discounts on its technology devices. It’s also electronics that we expect to see the most demand for at Amazon during Black Friday 2021.

In the lead up to 2020’s event, search experts Semrush listed the following Amazon pages as the most visited in October: AirPods, Echo Show 5, Echo Dot (3rd gen), PS5 and Fire TV Stick 4K. While elusive PS5 stock is still hard to come by, at the time of writing, the PS5, Xbox X Series and Nintendo Switch OLED were among the ‘Most Wished For’ products in PC and video games on Amazon. Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro continue to top the list of the most wished-for headphones on Amazon, and each saw strong discounts in 2020. AirPods deals could be even better this year with the rumoured AirPods 3 release date in autumn.

Like during Amazon’s own Prime event earlier this year, we expect especially good discounts on Amazon’s own ranges of consumer tech products, including the Echo Dot and Echo Show smart speakers, Fire HD tablets and Echo Buds headphones.

But it’s likely we also see deals on smartphones – including premium devices such as the iPhone 12 – given the imminent iPhone 13 release date. We will be keeping a close eye out for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, given the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders have gone live, too.

How to get the best Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals

Given the hundreds of items on sale at Amazon during Black Friday, trawling through the offers can be a little overwhelming. Here are our tips for shopping safely:

Research : It’s easy to get caught up in a frenzy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Do homework, know what you are actually looking to buy ahead of the event and try not to be lured into making too many unplanned purchases.

: It’s easy to get caught up in a frenzy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Do homework, know what you are actually looking to buy ahead of the event and try not to be lured into making too many unplanned purchases. Check the pricing : Is it really a deal? For Amazon, use the CamelCamelCamel tool, which shows you a price history of the item. This provides you with the lowest ever price, so you can make sure that the offer is worth it.

: Is it really a deal? For Amazon, use the CamelCamelCamel tool, which shows you a price history of the item. This provides you with the lowest ever price, so you can make sure that the offer is worth it. Check other sites : It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking Amazon always has the lowest pricing. It’s often the case, but rivals may try to undercut its discounts. If a product sells out on Amazon, check Currys and John Lewis – as they could still have that product in stock, and each offer price-matching.

: It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking Amazon always has the lowest pricing. It’s often the case, but rivals may try to undercut its discounts. If a product sells out on Amazon, check Currys and John Lewis – as they could still have that product in stock, and each offer price-matching. Check social media/newsletters : You can get inside knowledge of deals by signing up for a store’s newsletter or following social media pages. Don’t forget, we have a tech newsletter too – be sure to sign up for the latest offers:

: You can get inside knowledge of deals by signing up for a store’s newsletter or following social media pages. Don’t forget, we have a tech newsletter too – be sure to sign up for the latest offers: Read reviews: Head to our Technology section for the latest technology reviews and buying advice, from the best smartphones to the best wireless earbuds and our in-depth guide on which TV to buy. Ensuring you’ve noted all the pros, cons and specs of a product will help avoid any unexpected surprises.

How to get a free Amazon Prime trial for Black Friday 2021

It’s worth considering signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime just ahead of the event so you can take advantage of the benefits it brings, including faster delivery times.

Amazon Prime costs £7.99 per month or £79 per year – which is the equivalent of £6.58 per month. Do note the Prime trial turns into a paid service after the 30 day period ends. It automatically upgrades to a £7.99 per month membership tier.

