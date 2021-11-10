Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: Audible is now just 99p for three months

Amazon is renowned for offering great value on Black Friday and some fantastic deals have already dropped. In this article we’ll be updating you with the latest and greatest Black Friday deals on Amazon from now until Cyber Monday 2021.

As one of the most dominant forces in retail, Amazon will be one of the best websites if you are searching for offers on phones, smart speakers, laptops, earbuds, TVs, fitness trackers, e-readers, video doorbells, smartwatches, soundbars and more. We also tend to see offers on Amazon’s own services during Black Friday. A current highlight is an offer on Audible – you can sign up for 99p for the first three months (it’s usually £7.99 per month).

Research published by SEMrush suggested Amazon was the second most Googled retailer in combination with the phrase ‘Black Friday’ globally last year – only trailing behind Walmart. From this time last year, top products on the site included Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and PlayStation 5.

It is known for aggressively pricing tech products. Many rival retailers in the UK – such as Currys and John Lewis – now promote tough price-matching policies to keep up with Amazon’s pricing, which often undercuts the competition.

So if you plan to be shopping for tech on Amazon this year, you are in the right place. This page will consistently be updated with its top offers, deals and discounts.

Amazon Black Friday: early deals

Amazon has already dropped some eye-catching early deals across a wide variety of tech categories – from gaming, to wearables and audio. The RadioTimes.com team have collected some of the best deals available right now, take a look below.

Some of the most notable deals come on Amazon’s own products – like the Kindle Paperwhite which is currently seeing savings of £45. It’s a waterproof e-reader that packs a high-res display making easy to read in any lighting conditions – a perfect companion for holidays and commutes.

Likewise you can buy one Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd gen) for £37.98 and get the second half price. The newer 4th gen model costs £49.99. Complete with helpful Alexa assistant, it makes for an affordable and multifunctional addition to any living space.

Also, don’t miss the chance to sign up to Audible, Amazon’s audiobook service, for 99p for three months. It’s usually £7.99 per month.

More Amazon Black Friday offers

Beyond tech goodies, Amazon is offering an appealing range of discounts on service subscriptions. Between the 12th and 18th of November there will be a selection of half-price films and TV shows across Amazon Prime Video and new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months free. If that’s not quite your cup of tea, why not try Audible? Use the link below – before November 30 – and you can bag three months of membership for just 99p.

What types of deals does Amazon have during Black Friday?

It’s also worth bearing in mind that there are several different types of deals during Amazon’s seasonal sales. They’re explained below.

Lightning deals require buyers to act fast. Many of the best prices offered during the sales period come in the form of lightning deals, but they’re short-lived, lasting for just a couple of hours.

require buyers to act fast. Many of the best prices offered during the sales period come in the form of lightning deals, but they’re short-lived, lasting for just a couple of hours. Deals of the day are similar to lightning deals in that they last for a limited period. However – as it says in the name – they last a whole day rather than a few hours.

are similar to lightning deals in that they last for a limited period. However – as it says in the name – they last a whole day rather than a few hours. Amazon’s best deals are another limited deal, but they can run for up to two weeks.

are another limited deal, but they can run for up to two weeks. Price discounts can run for up to a year but are often smaller discounts than the deals listed above. They don’t meet Amazon’s minimum discount threshold to be classified in one of the above categories.

can run for up to a year but are often smaller discounts than the deals listed above. They don’t meet Amazon’s minimum discount threshold to be classified in one of the above categories. Coupons can offer money off Amazon products but must be clicked on by the user on the product page in order to be used.

When does Amazon’s Black Friday sale start?

Amazon has not confirmed when Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals will be going live on its website. However, we fully expect the retailer to launch some offers well in advance of the official November start date. This page will be updated as we learn more about when discounts are going live – and which items are down in price.

Chesnot/Getty Images

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members, hosted by and on Amazon’s own website. Prime Day only takes place online, whereas Black Friday is an online and in store event (where the retailer has a physical presence) and a whole host of retailers take part.

Is Prime Day better than Black Friday on Amazon?

The first thing to note in the Prime Day vs Black Friday debate is that you can only make Prime Day savings if you’re an Amazon Prime member, whereas Black Friday deals are accessible by everyone and don’t only take place on Amazon’s site.

Amazon was one of the first-movers in introducing Black Friday to the UK – the sales were originally an American phenomenon – but now there is healthy competition among a huge range of retailers for your custom. Take a look at our pages on John Lewis Black Friday deals and Currys Black Friday deals for some great examples and some big savings.

Will there be another Amazon Prime Day in 2021?

Normally Amazon only holds one Prime Day event per year, but one report – from Recode – suggested there may be another this year. That remains a rumour, and at this point, it feels very, very unlikely considering there’s so little time left in the year between Black Friday and the inevitable Christmas sales. Keep your eyes peeled, though, because Amazon Prime Day is always chock full of fantastic tech deals.

To get the full lowdown on the chances of another Prime Day in 2021, take a look at our in-depth guide to Amazon Prime Day. We’ll be updating that page if we get any further information on the next Prime Day. The last one took place in June 2021.

Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals to expect

Based on previous sale events, it’s likely Amazon’s own devices will be discounted, so that could include the Echo Dot speaker, Fire TV Stick series, Echo Show smart display, Echo Buds earbuds, Ring Doorbell, Kindle e-reader and Fire HD tablets.

Be sure to check out our recent Amazon device reviews:

The models released last year are now the previous generation, so they are likely to see heavy discounts, too. But that also goes for older models from other brands too, such as the Apple iPhone 12, AirPods 2 and original Nintendo Switch console.

While elusive PS5 stock is still hard to come by, at the time of writing, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X consoles remain among the ‘Most Wished For’ products in PC and video games on Amazon. So it’s clear they will continue to be in demand, but it’s unlikely that the next-gen machines will see any deals.

How to get the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Check Amazon price histories: Is it really a deal? For Amazon’s website, use the CamelCamelCamel tool, which shows you a price history of the item. This provides you with the lowest ever price, so you can make sure that the offer is worth it.

If an item is sold out, look elsewhere: If Amazon sells out of an item, make sure to check Currys and John Lewis. If they have it in stock, each pledges to match the price, so you should still be able to get it at the cost it was listed on Amazon.

Know your limits: A broader tip is to be aware of your budget and try not to panic buy. Stock may be more limited for some items this year due to supply issues related to the pandemic, but don’t buy something just because it has been discounted. Do research, know what items you want to look for, and read reviews beforehand.

Get a free Prime trial: It’s worth considering signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime just ahead of the sales so you can take advantage of the benefits, including fast delivery times. Note the trial turns into a paid service after the 30 day period ends. It automatically upgrades to a £7.99 per month membership tier.

