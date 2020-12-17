What is Star on Disney+ and how do I get it?

Disney announced a number of exciting projects in the works during last week’s Investor Day presentation, including new Disney+ add-on service Star.

The “general entertainment content brand” will be added to Disney+ in the new year and will allow subscribers stream titles from Disney’s other brands, like FX, for an extra fee.

Here’s everything you need to know about Star – the new add-on coming to Disney Plus.

What is Star?

Disney+ is introducing Star – a tier within the platform for subscribers in Europe, Canada and New Zealand which will allow them to stream a number of shows from Disney’s other franchises.

“The Star brand will serve as home to thousands of hours of television and movies from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television and more,” Disney promised during its Investor Day last week.

While Disney has not confirmed which particular titles will be available with a subscription to Star, FX is best known for series such as Fargo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Americans and Atlanta, while 20th Century Studios has produced films such as the Avatar series, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Darkest Hour and X-Men among other blockbusters.

Disney added that subscribers will be able to enable parental controls to stop their children from streaming titles which are typically marketed towards an older audience.

How do I get Star?

Disney

Star will launch on 23rd February 2021 as a fully integrated part of Disney+ with its own branded tile (which will appear alongside the tiles for National Geographic, Star Wars, etc) and a vast collection of content.

While a specific price for UK subscribers has not yet been released, those in Europe will be able to add the Star service to their Disney+ subscription for €8.99 (£8.13) per month or €89.99 (£81.34) per year.

Disney+ subscribers in Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea will be able to access Star at a later date in 2021, while in Latin America, Disney is launching Star+ as a standalone streaming service which offers an array of live sport coverage.

