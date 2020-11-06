Where can you buy a Switch Ring Fit? UK stock returns and lowest price

With all this time spent inside you may be feeling a little sluggish, but if you have a Nintendo Switch there’s an add on to get you moving – the Ring Fit Adventure.

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for one, you may be finding it a bit hard to come by. Most of the big retailers quickly ran out of stock in the first lockdown or pushed back delivery.

The Nintendo Store sold out of the Ring Fit Adventure – not so long ago it said it had “extremely limited” availability which shows how fast they’re selling. It’s now back for £69.99, but we’ve found it on Amazon UK for £64.99 in the early Black Friday sales (be quick though!)

We’ve had a sweep of stores and tracked down a few places you can still buy the Ring Fit Adventure to make things a little easier for you.

Make sure you’re buying it from a trustworthy source too, we know it can be tempting to turn to sellers on Amazon or eBay but just check where it is coming from and how much you are paying.

Remember you’ll need the console too to play the game, we’ve also looked at the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and where to buy the Nintendo Switch for you too.

Where can I buy Ring Fit Adventure?

Amazon

Amazon has the Ring Fit Adventure back in stock and it looks like the best price at £64.99. Delivery is free with Amazon Prime – only catch is it is back on 11th November, so it’s not available straight away, but we think it’s worth the wait for the saving.

Argos

The Ring Fit Adventure is still in stock at Argos. Get the Ring Fit Adventure for £69.99 at Argos, just remember to check the delivery date.

Very

Very had the Ring Fit Adventure for £69.99 too, but it’s currently out of stock. We’ll update you when it’s available to buy again.

Game

You can get the Ring Fit Adventure for £69.99 at GAME but it’s pricer than stock at other stores, so do a quick check elsewhere first.

What is Ring Fit Adventure?

Nintendo

The Ring Fit Adventure is a fitness game from Nintendo that you can play on Switch. It’s still a game rather than exercise really, but the action-RPG lets you squat, crunch and yoga your way through the fitness moves as if it was any normal work out.

The game element comes in the competition. You’re on a quest to build a stacked bodybuilding dragon (because why not?) in the story mode. There are mini games as well and focused workouts.

The Ring Fit is a sort of hoop, like a pilates ring, that you slide the joy controller onto. There’s also a strap to fasten onto your leg, this tracks your movement.

We can understand why Ring Fit is selling out. Stuck indoors it’s a good way to get exercising and motivate you to get moving.

Looking for more games? You can choose popular Nintendo Switch games for digital download on Amazon, rather than wait for physical copies to come back in stock. For Ring Fit, however, you’ll need the physical hoop to get started.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.