How to get Disney Plus on Apple TV

Streaming service Disney Plus has been a mammoth hit since its UK launch back in March, bringing the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar to your living room.

It’s been an action-packed first year for the new platform, kicking off in style with The Mandalorian, which will drop its season two premiere at the end of October.

We’ve also seen a number of high-profile films make their way to the service, such as Pixar’s fantasy adventure Onward, Beyonce’s visual album Black Is King and even the live-action Mulan remake (for an additional fee).

The service is accessible via a number of different devices, including some Apple TVs, although your options will vary depending on which generation you currently own.

Here’s what Apple TV models are compatible – and how to download the long-awaited app.

Can I get Disney Plus on Apple TV?

Can I get Disney Plus on Apple TV?

Yes, Disney Plus is available as an app on Apple TV from launch, meaning you can watch it alongside other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV.

The app can also be connected to the official Apple TV app, which means Disney content will be integrated into offerings from your other streaming subscriptions much like Sky Q. If you have Virgin Media though, bad news, you can’t integrate Disney Plus with your current set up – the same for BT.

The app is only available on newer Apple TV models – either an Apple TV HD fourth generation or later, or an Apple TV 4K.

What if my Apple TV is too old?

If you have a separate device that supports AirPlay – such as an iPhone or iPad – then you can stream Disney Plus to a third-generation Apple TV through this method.

You can still stream Disney Plus to your TV on other devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and the PS4 – for a full list of devices that support the streaming service check out our guide to Disney Plus compatible devices.

How much is Disney Plus on Apple TV?

You’ll still need a subscription to Disney Plus in order to use the app on your Apple TV, which is available for the usual price of £59.99 for an annual subscription or £5.99 a month.

How to download Disney Plus on Apple TV

Start up your fourth generation or later Apple TV and navigate to the App Store. In the search box, type in Disney. Select the Disney Plus app and click ‘Get’.

Once downloaded, you will be able to select the app on the home screen to log in or sign up to start enjoying Disney Plus content on your Apple TV.

Disney Plus has 500 films and more than 350 series from across the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). T&Cs apply.