Best Prime Day laptop deals: offers on Microsoft Surface, ASUS and Razer

It’s finally here – it may be three months late, but Amazon Prime Day deals are finally live – but hurry, then end midnight tonight.

Much like Black Friday, some of the best Prime Day deals so far have been in tech, including Amazon devices, game consoles, televisions – and, of course, laptops.

Whether it’s for gaming, work, Netflix, or more online shopping, a laptop can benefit just about everybody – and you can grab one with a great discount with even hundreds of pounds off. Big brands including Samsung, HP and Microsoft are all in on the offers, so you can expect exciting discounts on these big ticket items.

If you see a good deal, you may need to act fast to make sure you can get your hands on it. Yesterday, we saw the Amazon Fire 4K Stick and Nintendo Switch bundles sell out just hours after the deals launched meaning many buyers missed out some popular bargains. Some offers are valid across both days of the event while others, such as lightning deals, may only last as little as an hour. Of course, all of this depends on stock, because once products sell out – they’re gone. And now that we’re on Day Two of Prime Day, there’s even less time to shop.

Remember, Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers – though this includes those signed up for a 30-day free trial as well as Amazon Prime Student memberships.

Save £25o on Samsung Laptops

Is there any tech that Samsung doesn’t make? On top of its mobile, tablet, TV, and smartwatch products, Samsung has expanded on its Galaxy range with laptops – and some rather good ones at that:

The Samsung Prime Day deals don’t end there, however – there’s also 20 per cent off android tablets, up to 30 per cent off Samsung wearables, as well as deals on Samsung smartphones and price cuts on Samsung TVs.

Up to £450 off Razer laptops

For the gamers out there, Razer’s award-winning laptops are giving Alienware a run for their money with smaller designs, great battery life, and high-end specs. And with £100 off, Razer will now be competitive on price:

Save £240 on Microsoft laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (was £899, now £659)

Before we welcome the eagerly anticipated Microsoft Surface Duo this December, we’re seeing some Prime Day deals on the Surface Pro 7. This one comes with Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ultra-Thin 13.5” Touchscreen Laptop (was £999, now £779)

The light weight Surface 3 features a 13.5 inch display and ultra-thin construction. The laptop is also touchscreen, so you can choose to use the keyboard or the screen depending on your task. It also uses facial recognition software to log you in – high-tech indeed.

Up to £200 off Huawei laptops

Huawei is better known for its popular mobiles and tablets, but it also makes some pretty nifty laptops – which are especially good at connecting to Huawei smartphones:

Up to 18 per cent off HP Gaming Laptops

Another one for the gamers, HP’s ultimate combination of power and portability gives you the best of both worlds. The HP Pavillion can also hold its own as a gaming powerhouse while also great for multipurpose use:

25 per cent off iOTA Flo Laptop (Amazon Exclusive)

With a full HD screen and lightweight chassis, the iOTA Flo Laptop is perfect for working or streaming box sets on the go. It’s also an Amazon exclusive – so it won’t be on offer anywhere else come Black Friday:

Up to 30 per cent off Asus Laptops

Asus are well known for their great designs and reasonable prices – prices which just got a whole lot better:

