Best Prime Day laptop deals: offers on Microsoft Surface, ASUS and Razer
Prime Day always delivers great laptop deals and this year is no different.
It’s finally here – it may be three months late, but Amazon Prime Day deals are finally live – but hurry, then end midnight tonight.
Much like Black Friday, some of the best Prime Day deals so far have been in tech, including Amazon devices, game consoles, televisions – and, of course, laptops.
Whether it’s for gaming, work, Netflix, or more online shopping, a laptop can benefit just about everybody – and you can grab one with a great discount with even hundreds of pounds off. Big brands including Samsung, HP and Microsoft are all in on the offers, so you can expect exciting discounts on these big ticket items.
If you see a good deal, you may need to act fast to make sure you can get your hands on it. Yesterday, we saw the Amazon Fire 4K Stick and Nintendo Switch bundles sell out just hours after the deals launched meaning many buyers missed out some popular bargains. Some offers are valid across both days of the event while others, such as lightning deals, may only last as little as an hour. Of course, all of this depends on stock, because once products sell out – they’re gone. And now that we’re on Day Two of Prime Day, there’s even less time to shop.
Remember, Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers – though this includes those signed up for a 30-day free trial as well as Amazon Prime Student memberships.
Save £25o on Samsung Laptops
Is there any tech that Samsung doesn’t make? On top of its mobile, tablet, TV, and smartwatch products, Samsung has expanded on its Galaxy range with laptops – and some rather good ones at that:
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor Laptop – Royal Blue for £1,099 (was £1,349)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15.6 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop – Aura Silver for £1,049 (was £1,299)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop – Aura Silver for £999 (was £1,249)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor Laptop – Royal Silver for £1,099 (was £1,349)
The Samsung Prime Day deals don’t end there, however – there’s also 20 per cent off android tablets, up to 30 per cent off Samsung wearables, as well as deals on Samsung smartphones and price cuts on Samsung TVs.
Up to £450 off Razer laptops
For the gamers out there, Razer’s award-winning laptops are giving Alienware a run for their money with smaller designs, great battery life, and high-end specs. And with £100 off, Razer will now be competitive on price:
- Buy Razer Blade 15 Base Model (2020): Gaming Laptop with 15.6 Inch Full HD 144 Hz Base Model, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Chroma RGB Lighting | UK Layout for £1,358.49 (was £1,599)
- Buy Razer Blade 15 Base Model (2020): Gaming Laptop with 15.6 Inch 4K-OLED Base Model, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Chroma RGB Lighting for £1,848.49 (was £2,299.99)
Save £240 on Microsoft laptops
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (was £899, now £659)
Before we welcome the eagerly anticipated Microsoft Surface Duo this December, we’re seeing some Prime Day deals on the Surface Pro 7. This one comes with Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Ultra-Thin 13.5” Touchscreen Laptop (was £999, now £779)
The light weight Surface 3 features a 13.5 inch display and ultra-thin construction. The laptop is also touchscreen, so you can choose to use the keyboard or the screen depending on your task. It also uses facial recognition software to log you in – high-tech indeed.
- Get the Microsoft Surface 3 for £779 (was £999)
Up to £200 off Huawei laptops
Huawei is better known for its popular mobiles and tablets, but it also makes some pretty nifty laptops – which are especially good at connecting to Huawei smartphones:
- Buy HUAWEI MateBook D 15 – 15.6 Inch Laptop with FullView 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC Space Grey for £549.99 (was £699.99)
- Buy HUAWEI MateBook D 14 – 14 Inch Laptop with FullView 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC Space Grey for £449.99 (was £549.99)
- Buy HUAWEI MateBook 13 2020 – 13 Inch Laptop with 2K FullView Screen Ultrabook PC Grey for £549.99 (was £649)
- Buy HUAWEI MateBook D 15 – 15.6 Inch Laptop with FullView 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC Grey for £669.99 (was £799.99)
Up to 18 per cent off HP Gaming Laptops
Another one for the gamers, HP’s ultimate combination of power and portability gives you the best of both worlds. The HP Pavillion can also hold its own as a gaming powerhouse while also great for multipurpose use:
- Buy HP OMEN 17-cb1002na 17.3 Inch Full HD, 144 Hz Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Graphics (8 GB Dedicated) Graphics, Windows 10 Home for £1,399 (was £1,699.99)
- Buy HP Pavilion 15-dk1019na 15.6 Inch Full HD Gaming Laptop for £999.99 (was £1,149.99)
25 per cent off iOTA Flo Laptop (Amazon Exclusive)
With a full HD screen and lightweight chassis, the iOTA Flo Laptop is perfect for working or streaming box sets on the go. It’s also an Amazon exclusive – so it won’t be on offer anywhere else come Black Friday:
- Buy iOTA Flo 11.6-Inch Laptop Windows 10 Home, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, Intel Celeron Processor for £134.99 (was £179.99)
Up to 30 per cent off Asus Laptops
Asus are well known for their great designs and reasonable prices – prices which just got a whole lot better:
- Buy ASUS ZenBook UX434FLC 14″ Full HD Thin Laptop for £749.99 (was £999)
- Buy ASUS ROG Strix G532LWS Full HD 300 Hz 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop for £1,899 (was £2,199)
- Buy ASUS ROG Strix G732LXS Full HD 300 Hz 17.3 Inch Gaming Laptop for £2,699 (was £3,499)
