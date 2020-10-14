Best Amazon Prime Day Fire Tablet deals 2020: Cheap Fire HD and Kids tablets

Amongst the Kindle deals, Fire TV Stick offers, and various Echo speakers, the Fire Tablet occasionally becomes lost amongst the sea of Amazon devices available on the shopping site.

Which is a shame, as not only are the Fire Tablets far cheaper than the iPad range, but are great tablets in their own right with built-in Prime Video and Kindle functions as well as Alexa controls.

The good news is that these already affordable tablets are currently on discount for Prime Day, Amazon’s annual sales bonanza running throughout 13th and 14th October.

It’s been a rocky road after Prime Day missed its usual July slot and was feared cancelled, but Prime Day is back – along with some great Fire Tablet deals.

Don’t forget that you need a membership to enjoy Amazon Prime Day deals – sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial.

What are the best Fire Tablet deals on Prime Day 2020?

Several Amazon services available on the Fire Tablets have already seen deals – including three months of Amazon Kids+ for 99p and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p. The Kids+ deal may have ended on 12th October, but the Amazon Music Unlimited offer runs until the end of today (14th October).

39 per cent off Fire HD8 Kids’ Edition

This tablet is designed especially for kids and is available in three colours; pink, purple and blue. You can set screen-time limits as well as educational goals for the device and there’s a two year warranty so you can have it replaced or repaired if it gets broken. You’ll also get a one year included subscription to Amazon Kids+ which means they can access a huge range of child-friendly apps, books and more.

This tablet would normally set you back £139.99, but it is currently £84.99 which is a discount of 39 per cent (or £55 off).

Get the deal now

45 per cent off Fire 7 Kids Edition

This 7-inch version of the kids’ tablet is slightly smaller than the HD8 but it still comes with a sturdy, kid-proof case and includes a two-year guarantee. There are a range of parental controls so you can make sure you’re happy with what they’re doing and you can set measures like time restrictions remotely from your smartphone. There’s 16 GB storage included along with a year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

It’s currently available for 45 per cent less than the original price (£99.99) so you can snap one up for just £54.99 now.

Get the deal now

40 per cent off Fire 7

The Fire 7 is Amazon’s 7-inch tablet offering up to seven hours of reading, web surfing and more from the touch-screen device. You can download popular apps such as YouTube and BBC iPlayer so you can stream video and music content from the tablet and control it all hands-free with Alexa voice commands.

Rather than £49.99, it is now discounted to £29.99 — a saving of 40 per cent.

Get the deal now

50 per cent off Fire HD8

This Fire tablet has a slightly larger screen than the Fire 7, at eight inches. There is also HD display for crisper image quality and it has a faster processor too. There’s a choice of five muted colours to choose from including plum and twilight blue.

Get hold of the new Fire HD8 for half price at £44.99 instead of £89.99.

Get the deal now

33 per cent off Fire HD10 Kids’ Edition

This tablet is the 10-inch screen version of the specialist kids’ edition Fire tablet. This is essentially a larger model with all the same added extras of the other kids tablets, including a Amazon Kids+ subscription for a year and parental control options.

The Fire HD10 Kids’ Edition would usually cost £199.99, but is currently reduced by a third so it’s now just £134.99 instead.

Get the deal now

40 per cent off Fire HD10 New Edition

This Fire tablet is larger than the Fire 7 or 8 models, boasting a wider 10.1 inch screen. It has an HD display for great image quality, which the Fire 7 doesn’t offer. All the rest of the great features such as apps for streaming shows, a camera and Alexa control are still included as with the other Fire models.

This device would usually be £149.99, but the price has been dropped by £60 to just £89.99. It will only be this price while the Amazon Prime Day lasts, finishing 14th October.

Get the deal now

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

Offers will be updated throughout the two days – so keep your eyes peeled as yesterday, before the event was due to start, Amazon unveiled some amazing early offers which are all available now.

A long list of Prime Day early access deals have been released, offering huge discounts across a range of Amazon devices. These offers include some of the best Echo deals and best Kindle deals you will have seen at any other point this year, with over 60% discounts on multiple products.

Amazon’s devices were expected to be discounted for 2020, particularly the 3rd gen Echo Dot following the announcement of a new Echo generation, which we now know to be true from the deals on offer.

Tech is another big Prime Day focus. This year, you can make the most of Prime Day gaming deals, including Nintendo Switch bundles, as well as offers on projectors, Fitbits and Samsung phones. For more great offers, take a look at our best Prime Day deals page – we’ll keep this updated throughout the event.

If you’re set on getting a tablet this Prime Day, you may want to take a look at this Samsung tablet deal or this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 , which currently has over £200 off.

Remember to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial – as the deals are strictly for Prime members only.

What Fire Tablet deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw 20 per cent of all Amazon devices – including their Fire Tablet range. The Fire HD 10 received an even better discount, dropping from £149.99 to £94.99.

What types of Fire Tablets are there?

There have been several Fire Tablets over the years, but Amazon has now settled on three variants: the Fire 7, the Fire HD 8, and the Fire HD 10 – each handily named after their screen size. Parents always being demanded to share their tablet can rejoice – each model comes with a corresponding kids edition.

Fire 7

The aptly named Fire 7 has a 7″ IPS display and has a battery life lasting up to 7 hours of reading, surfing the web, watching video, and listening to music. It also boasts Alexa support, expandable storage, and a 2MP rear-facing camera.

Fire HD 8

Confusingly, the Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s newest tablet and not the HD 10. However, while it may only have an 8″ screen, it still boasts up to 64GB storage, 12 hours of battery life, a new 30% faster 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, and a dedicated game mode.

You can also choose the Fire HD 8 Plus for an extra 1GB of RAM and wireless charging:

Fire HD 10

Not Amazon’s newest tablet – but easily the biggest screen with a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display. It also boasts an Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, speedy USB-C charging, and enhanced dual-band wi-fi.

Fire Kids Edition

Not wanting to leave out the little ones, each of Amazon’s tablets also has a corresponding kids edition. Parents need not worry – each tablet comes with a sturdy child-proof case, a 2-year guarantee, and a free years subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to thousands of thousands of popular kids apps, games, videos, books, and Audible audiobooks.

If you miss out this Prime Day, Fire Tablets will also likely be on sale again on Black Friday.

