Best Amazon Prime Day Fire Tablet deals 2020: what to expect from this year’s sale

Amongst the Kindles, Fire Sticks, and various Alexa speakers, the Fire Tablet occasionally becomes lost amongst the sea of Amazon devices available on the shopping site.

Which is a shame, as not only are the Fire Tablets far cheaper than the iPad range, but are great tablets in their own right with built-in Prime Video and Kindle functions as well as Alexa controls.

The good news is that these already affordable tablets are set to get even more of a discount on Prime Day, Amazon’s annual sales bonanza which will now fall on 13th and 14th October.

It’s been a rocky road after Prime Day missed its usual July slot and was feared cancelled, but Prime Day has been confirmed to return – along with some great Fire Tablet deals.

Don’t forget that you need Prime Membership to get these exclusive deals – sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial.

What Fire Tablet deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw 20 per cent of all Amazon devices – including their Fire Tablet range. The Fire HD 10 received an even better discount, dropping from £149.99 to £94.99.

What Fire Tablet deals are expected on Prime Day 2020?

We expect a similar discount on Amazon’s devices this year, which would mean 20 per cent of the Fire Tablet range. However, a bigger discount on their pricier tablets is again likely – the Fire HD 10 may well see more than a third slashed off the price again.

Several Amazon services available on the Fire Tablets may also see deals – including Amazon Kids+ and Amazon Music Unlimited.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

Offers will be updated throughout the two days – so keep your eyes peeled.

Amazon’s other devices will, of course, see discounts also – including the brand new Fire TV Stick Lite – with the 3rd gen Echo Dot set to receive a huge discount following the announcement of a new Echo generation. Amazon’s services too usually offer several months for bargain prices, including Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and Amazon Music.

Tech is another big Prime Day contender – with the iPhone 12, PS5, and Xbox Series X, about to release, expect bargain prices for the iPhone 11 and PS4.

Amazon is also offering £10 credit to spend on Prime Day – all you have to do is spend £10 with a small business on their site, who will be marked with a special icon.

The Amazon app is worth a download if you’re hunting a particular bargain– some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

There’ll also likely be early deals through the beginning of October, so keep an eye on their Amazon Prime Day hub page for the latest deals.

Remember to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial – as the deals are strictly for Prime members only.

What types of Fire Tablets are there?

There have been several Fire Tablets over the years, but Amazon has now settled on three variants: the Fire 7, the Fire HD 8, and the Fire HD 10 – each handily named after their screen size. Parents always being demanded to share their tablet can rejoice – each model comes with a corresponding kids edition.

Fire 7

The aptly named Fire 7 has a 7″ IPS display and has a battery life lasting up to 7 hours of reading, surfing the web, watching video, and listening to music. It also boasts Alexa support, expandable storage, and a 2MP rear-facing camera.

Fire HD 8

Confusingly, the Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s newest tablet and not the HD 10. However, while it may only have an 8″ screen, it still boasts up to 64GB storage, 12 hours of battery life, a new 30% faster 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, and a dedicated game mode.

You can also choose the Fire HD 8 Plus for an extra 1GB of RAM and wireless charging:

Fire HD 10

Not Amazon’s newest tablet – but easily the biggest screen with a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display. It also boasts an Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, speedy USB-C charging, and enhanced dual-band wi-fi.

Fire Kids Edition

Not wanting to leave out the little ones, each of Amazon’s tablets also has a corresponding kids edition. Parents need not worry – each tablet comes with a sturdy child-proof case, a 2-year guarantee, and a free years subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to thousands of thousands of popular kids apps, games, videos, books, and Audible audiobooks.

If you miss out this Prime Day, Fire Tablets will also likely be on sale again on Black Friday.

