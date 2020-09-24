Amazon launches new redesigned Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot Kids Edition

Since the Amazon Echo’s initial launch in 2015, the Alexa-powered speaker has become one of the most popular on the market, spawning a whole range of smart speakers and displays.

Advertisement

There are now numerous smart home devices you can buy from the retailer including the third generation Amazon Echo, and pricier products like the Echo Studio and Amazon Echo Show 8.

Now, Amazon has just launched a new Echo smart speaker, and it has had a pretty big makeover.

Launched at the Amazon launch event 2020, the new spherical Echo will be joined by a remodelled Echo Dot and an all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition, too.

Last year’s event saw the release of 14 devices in total, so there were high expectations around what we can expect from the 2020 launch — and it did not disappoint.

While the latest generation of Amazon Echo was only released last year, we’ve seen the retailer cut prices across the Alexa devices in the last few months, prompting speculation that a new generation could be on the cards.

And, with Amazon Prime Day predicted to take place in October, could we be treated with a new Alexa release combined with copious Amazon Echo deals?

Plus, if you’re not sure which Alexa device is right for you, check out our reviews of the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Show 8 to help you decide.

New Amazon Echo revealed

Amazon

Amazon has just revealed a new Amazon Echo is on its way. The retailer unveiled the smart speaker at its annual launch event and it has had a big redesign.

The new Amazon Echo is spherical in design and will be joined by a new Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition.

The Echo and Echo Dot will be available in three colours; Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.

Featuring a 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, the Echo Dot will be available for pre-order today (24th September) in the US for $49.99 (£49.99). The Echo Dot with Clock will cost $59.99 (£59.99).

The Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock will all be released on 22nd October.

Pre-order the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) now for £89.99

New Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

Amazon

Amazon has also played with the new spherical shape and created Panda and Tiger designs along with animal-themed alarms.

Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, giving families access to thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational skills.

Echo Dot Kids Edition will be available for pre-order today for only £59.99 and will ship later this year.

Echo Show 10

Available to pre-order now, the Echo Show 10 has a 10-inch, adaptive HD display that should automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room.

Amazon also promise that despite this new swivel movement, the smart display will completely silent as it does so.

During video calls, the new 13-megapixal, wide-angle camera pans and zooms to keep you at the centre of the frame and there’s a new Alexa Group Calling function that allows you to phone eight people at once.

Available in two colours — Charcoal and Glacier White — the Echo Show 10 will set you back £239.99. We don’t have an exact shipping date but Amazon promise it’ll be before the end of the year.

Pre-order the Echo Show 10 for £239.99 now

Advertisement

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.