When is the iPad Air 4 released? Price, specs and rumours

Apple was the first to popularise the tablet with the original iPad all the way back in 2010 – and they’ve come a long way in the last decade.

Advertisement

Apple now has a whole family of home tablets, from the budget iPad Mini to the work-oriented iPad Pro, but it’s the mid-range iPad Air that has proven the most popular.

It’s fitting, then, that the iPad Air is getting a tenth-anniversary upgrade – here’s what to expect from the fourth iteration of Apple’s super-thin tablets:

When is iPad Air 4’s release date?

The iPad Air 4 is set to be unveiled at the ‘Time Flies’ Apple Event on 15th September 2020. It will then be available to order within the following days if not during the actual event itself, and will finally hit shelves with a week or two – so late September.

iPad Air 4 price: What will iPad Air 4 cost?

The iPad Air 4 will likely match the price of the current iPad Air 3 – so from £479 for the 64GB wi-fi edition. You will, of course, have to pay extra for more storage or cellular capability – a 256GB iPad Air 3 goes for £629, while a cellular edition starts at £599.

However, there are rumours Apple may be a bit more generous with price with their new releases – they recently launched the budget iPhone SE for instance, and the iPhone 12 cost is said to be cheaper than usual. While we wouldn’t expect iPad Mini prices, a slight discount is entirely possible.

iPad Air 4 specs: What will be the iPad Air 4 features?

The iPad Air 4 is said to borrow a number of features from the iPad Pro – namely a USB-C charging port, and better screen real estate thanks to smaller bezels and a bigger 11-inch screen.

The long-standing Home button is rumoured to be getting the chop, but Touch ID is still expected to return – though it’s not clear whether this would be through the screen, or instead on the power button. FaceID may also make an appearance, as it is now a staple on the recent iPhones.

Other rumours include four stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera, and an improved processor – possibly the new super-speedy A14 chip set to feature in the iPhone 12.

The iPad Air 4 is set to get a new screen, but it’s not clear which one – some rumours point to a Liquid Retina display, while others speculate that the tablet will use the more power-efficient miniLEDs similar to that of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6.

How to pre-order the iPad Air 4

Pre-orders for the new iPad Air aren’t live – come back after the Apple event on 15th September.

Should I buy the iPad Air 3 or wait for the iPad Air 4?

If you would like to buy an iPad Air 3 you can:

However, with the iPad Air 4 release date so close you may wish to wait instead, as the new model will have features such as a bigger screen and faster performance. Alternatively, the iPad Air 3 will see a price drop once its successor is released.

Black Friday is always a great time to buy smart tech, with Apple products, in particular, seeing great deals.

Advertisement

For more tech news, visit our Technology hub. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide for the latest and greatest TV shows.