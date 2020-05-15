Animal Crossing shooting stars guide: meteor showers, wishing on stars, star fragments and wands

Look up on a clear night on Animal Crossing and you’ll see a meteor shower in the skies.

If you see Celeste the Owl walking about then we recommend you cast your eyes at the sky. If you talk to Celeste you’ll get an explanation on shooting stars – if it’s also the first time you’re chatting to her then she’ll give you a DIY recipe for the Star wand. Celeste may also give you DIY recipes for constellation themed furniture too.

So what’s the meteor shower all about and what rewards do you get?

What time do shooting stars appear in Animal Crossing?

Shooting stars tend to appear between 7pm and 4am when you’ve spotted the warning signs…

They do actually make a soft noise that you can hear as you walk around. Listen for a gentle tinkling.

How to wish on a shooting star

If there’s a meteor shower, then you can wish on a shooting star as they zoom across the sky. Make sure you have no tools in your hands – use the right analog stick to look up. Make sure you’re also positioned so the sky isn’t blocked by trees or any buildings.

Stand still, look up, keep looking. Soon you’ll see a shooting star in the sky and you can hit the A button to make a wish. How do you know it’s worked? The star glows bright and gets bigger.

Shooting stars happen in groups so stay looking up to see if there are any more wishes to be had. You can get quite a few in one meteor shower.

Celeste isn’t a guarantee, of course, she appears on nights when there are no stars, but if Isabelle and the villagers are chatting away about a Meteor shower then there should be plenty of shooting stars.

Are shooting stars rare in Animal Crossing?

Well, they don’t appear consistently, but shooting stars are the only way to get the Star Fragments you need in DIY recipes for wands.

Star fragments in Animal Crossing

If you’ve managed to wish upon a star then head to the beaches on your island. On the sandy shores you should find a fallen Star fragment. It could be one of three types.

Check the whole beach thoroughly as there may be quite a few star fragments up to the day after you wish upon a star.

The three types are:

Star Fragment

Large Star Fragment

Constellation based Star Fragment

You can use Star Fragments to make wands you find or craft rare pieces of furniture.

Constellation Fragments in Animal Crossing New Horizons

First up, the constellation Star Fragment you get depends on what zodiac sign is currently active.

The zodiac sign remains the same in both north and south hemispheres. So Capricorn is the zodiac sign, you’ll get a Capricorn Fragment.

While it may be tempting to sell these, keep them, as Celeste will give you a DIY recipe for the rare materials.

When are the zodiac signs active?

Capricorn – December 22nd to January 19th

Aquarius – January 20th to February 18th

Pisces – February 19th to March 20th

Aries – March 21st to April 19th

Taurus – April 20th to May 20th

Gemini – May 21st to June 20th

Cancer – June 21st to July 22nd

Leo – July 23rd to August 22nd

Virgo – August 23rd to September 22nd

Libra – September 23rd to October 22nd

Scorpio – October 23rd to November 21st

Sagittarius – November 22nd to December 21st

Wands in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Wands are a special tool in New Horizons that allow you to store up to eight pre-set outfits and change them when you want.

Celeste will give you that recipe for the Star Wand, but you can get other wand DIY recipes elsewhere. Every wand requires the Star fragments so remember to keep them.

The Meteor Shower should ensure you have plenty of Star Fragments to make your wand.

