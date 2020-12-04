Hawkeye TV series on Disney+ release date – cast, latest news and more

After being the butt of many a joke over the last decade or so, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is finally getting his time to shine in a major new Disney Plus series with a killer cast.

Filming has just gotten underway on the Marvel Cinematic Universe production, which will finally see Clint Barton cross paths with his comic book protege Kate Bishop – to be played by Bumblebee and Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld.

Fans of the source material will know that Bishop goes on to inherit the Hawkeye mantle from Barton and even leads her own team of Young Avengers, so this is a role to keep an eye on going forward.

But Steinfeld isn’t the only exciting addition to the cast as it has also been confirmed that Florence Pugh will have a key role as Yelena Belova, a character set to debut in the long-delayed Black Widow solo movie.

Meanwhile, Bates Motel and The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga has also joined the cast as Bishop’s mother Eleanor, who has played a pivotal role in the character’s recent comic book adventures.

You can find out more information here about Marvel TV series on Disney+, as the slate look set to have a huge impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For now, here’s everything you need to know about Hawkeye.

When is Hawkeye TV series’ release date?

Hawkeye is currently on target for a late 2021 release on Disney Plus.

The premiere date of the much-anticipated series may depend on whether Black Widow actually meets its current cinema release date in May, as it appears the two stories will be linked by Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye TV series cast

Jeremy Renner will once again pick up the quiver of Hawkeye AKA Clint Barton, picking up where the character left off after the traumatic events of Avengers: Endgame.

His co-star will be Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) as Kate Bishop, a privileged young woman who Hawkeye trains to become a formidable archer and an Avenger in her own right.

You can see Clint and Kate together in concept art revealed by Disney Plus:

Kate Bishop / Hawkeye concept for the Disney+ series pic.twitter.com/YTN7xv9Cnm — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) November 12, 2019

Notably, Kate is a different character from the girl Clint trained in Avengers: Endgame, that being his daughter Lila Barton (played by Ava Russo).

Why is Clint taking time away from his family after fighting so hard to get them back? That’s a question the writers will have to work out themselves, as Hawkeye is not actually a family man in the original comics.

Florence Pugh will reprise her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova for the Hawkeye series, suggesting that she could take the place of the late Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) going forward.

Meanwhile, Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring) has bagged the role of Kate’s mother, Eleanor, who has been a major presence in her recent comic book stories.

Rounding out the supporting cast are a number of lesser known Marvel characters, including Fra Fee (Les Miserables) as Clown, Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul) as Swordsman, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as deaf Native American superhero Echo.

What is the Hawkeye TV series about?

Although huge chunks of the story are unknown, Marvel has said the series will centre on Hawkeye passing on his mantle and bow to the young Kate Bishop.

We also know the series will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and may explore Hawkeye’s time as the vigilante Ronin which were glimpsed in that film.

As the show is taking place towards the end of phase four of the MCU, it’s likely it will set up events for a later Avengers movie. (Read more about the slate of upcoming Marvel movies.)

Who is Kate Bishop in Hawkeye?

True Grit, Pitch Perfect and Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld has been cast as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s successor.

In the comics, Katherine “Kate” Bishop takes up Hawkeye’s mantle during his apparent death when she joins the Young Avengers, later becoming the original Hawkeye’s protege when he returns from the dead.

Like Hawkeye, she doesn’t have any superpowers herself but was already trained in archery and martial arts thanks to her wealthy upbringing, and enhances her skills further when trained by Clint Barton.

In many stories, she teams up with Hawkeye to take on street-level crime, rather than the more extreme adventures enjoyed by other superheroes.

She was a key character in the popular Matt Fraction comic-book run on Hawkeye which the new streaming series appears to be based on (the Disney Plus show’s title is in the same font as the comic book series).

During that run, Fraction’s take on Kate Bishop was critically-acclaimed and reignited interest in the character, who ended up fronting many storylines on her own as the series continued.

Confusingly, Kate Bishop also takes the codename Hawkeye even when the original is still using it, causing the pair to jokingly refer to each other by the same name during many missions.

Who is directing Hawkeye?

In July 2020, Marvel began to reveal some of the directors who had been lined up to helm episodes of the show – with Troop Zero filmmakers Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood (known professionally as Bert and Bertie) signing on for directorial duties on a batch of episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also pulling the strings for part of the series will be Welsh director Rhys Thomas, whose previous credits include Comrade Detective, Documentary Now and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

It is unclear which other directors will be involved in the series, but based on the first names to be unveiled it appears as if the studio are opting for filmmakers with a history of working predominantly in the comedy genre – which could tell us something about the nature of the series.

We’ll let you know if we hear of any other directors being hired for the project.

Is there a trailer for Hawkeye?

Not just yet, although Disney has revealed an early look at what the credits sequence for the series could look like – check out the clip below.

The official #Hawkeye title sequence has been revealed on @disneyplus: pic.twitter.com/jpHuXqZ2yp — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 18, 2019

Hawkeye will come to Disney+ in 2021. You can watch it by signing up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.