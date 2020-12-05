Jeremy Clarkson will be reviewing the year in TV in his own inimitable style with a one-off special for ITV, which is set to air on Christmas day.

Advertisement

The Grand Tour presenter will give an honest, no-holds barred review of the best, worst and most bizarre TV offerings from 2020 – although let’s face it, TV scheduling hasn’t entirely gone to plan this year because of the global pandemic.

ITV adds: “With his signature razor sharp delivery, Jeremy will pass judgement on what the great British public watched…and didn’t, and what fascinating foreign TV shows managed to make it to air.”

When is It’s Clarkson on TV on?

ITV has confirmed that It’s Clarkson on TV will air on Christmas day, Friday 25th December at 9:55pm on ITV.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is It’s Clarkson on TV about?

Described by as a “TV enthusiast and aficionado”, Jeremy Clarkson will be giving his views on all of the TV offerings this year – and as he’s known for his caustic and dry sense of humour, don’t expect him to hold back on what he really thinks.

ITV said in a statement: “In an honest, no-holds barred review of 2020 TV, It’s Clarkson On TV will bring us a razor sharp look at the year’s TV – including what Jeremy’s loved and loathed.

“He will be celebrating some of the best of British TV, including gripping dramas White House Farm, Quiz and Des, as well as feature the latest offerings from the streaming services including dating shows like Love is Blind to property shows like Selling Sunset.”

Clarkson will also be travelling across the globe to see what our international neighbours have been watching – from bizarre game shows to weird and wonderful daytime television programmes – he’ll give us a glimpse into a whole new world of TV.

Advertisement

It’s Clarkson on TV will air on Christmas day, Friday 25th December at 9:55pm on ITV. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.