After two consecutive weeks in the dance-off, Maisie Smith will be hoping to win over Strictly Come Dancing voters this weekend.

Advertisement

She’s set to brave the dance floor once again with her professional partner Gorka Marquez as they dance the Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams – as confirmed when the BBC released the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week Six earlier this week.

Maisie has had no real trouble scoring well on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard but appears to be struggling to get the votes needed to keep her out of the dance-off.

As the competition nears its conclusion and all the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up start to eye the final, will Maisie and Gorka be able to escape the dreaded bottom two this weekend?

For everything you need to know about Maisie Smith and her Strictly journey so far, read on.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie Smith is competing against the likes of DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and comedian, actor and musician Bill bailey in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Maisie began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

Maisie’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week One: Samba (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week Two: Tango (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

Week Three: American Smooth (8+7+9) =24

Week Four: Cha Cha (7+8+9) = 24

Week Five: Salsa (9+9+9) = 27

Maisie hit the ballroom floor running, managing to secure a second place spot on the leaderboard in her first week on the dance floor. She followed it up with the top spot on the leaderboard in Week Two and third place in Week Three.

And after surprisingly finding herself in the dance off in Week Four, Maisie bounced back in style the following weekend, with her memorable Salsa seeing her score 27 points – putting her in second place behind only Jamie and his partner Karen.

The routine, danced to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor, had all three judges unanimous in their praise. However, it wasn’t enough to save Maisie from her second dance-off.

The actress managed to beat Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe to keep her spot in the competition, but will have to pull out all the stops this week as she and Gorka Quickstep in a bid to make it through to the next live show.

Strictly 2020 isn’t the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Advertisement

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”