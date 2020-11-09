I’m a Celebrity 2020 line-up – all the confirmed contestants

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here contestants have now been confirmed and heading to historic Gwyrch Castle in North Wales will be Sir Mo Farah, Jessica Plummer, Bev Callard, AJ Pritchard, Vernon Kay, Hollie Arnold, Jordan North, Giovanna Fletcher, Victoria Derbyshire and Shane Richie.

Advertisement

While 10 of the line-up for series 20 were confirmed, there are two spots still available as this year’s series will feature 12 celebrities in total.

The announcement of the 10 celebrities came at the end of A Jungle Story, Ant and Dec’s retrospective of the highs and lows of 19 years of the series that is usually filmed in the jungle of New South Wales, Australia.

The upcoming series in North Wales is unprecedented due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with producers being forced to swap the jungle for the Welsh seaside in light of COVID-related travel restrictions.

Ahead of the I’m A Celeb announcement, line-up rumours were rife, and they were proven to be right on the money.

ITV recently confirmed that one of its cast members, thought to be AJ Pritchard, had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was currently self-isolating, but clearly that hasn’t prevented him from taking part in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rumoured I’m A Celebrity line-up for this year.

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Thanks, you are now signed up to our I'm A Celeb newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our I'm A Celeb newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Shane Richie

Age: 56

Occupation: Former EastEnders actor

Social media: Twitter, Instagram

Biography: The ever-popular star has played former Queen Vic landlord Alfie Moon on the BBC One soap EastEnders in three stints between 2002 and 2019 and also appeared in a spin-off series Kat & Alfie: Redwater, co-starring Jessie Wallace.

A regular panto star, Shane has also presented a number of game shows for the BBC, including Decimate and Reflex.

Phobias: “Human faeces. If I see one, it is over! I am hoping the camp toilet will be enclosed.”

Jordan North

Age: 30

Occupation: Radio 1 DJ

Social media: Twitter

Instagram

Biography: North is nicknamed the “supply teacher” at the BBC radio station and is considered to be a likeable, down-to-earth Lancashire lad with a strong line in self-deprecating humour which has helped his podcast, Help I Sexted My Boss, become a hit.

North also worked on the drive-time show at Rock FM in Lancashire where he was twice nominated for Radio Presenter of The Year at the Commercial Arqiva Radio Awards (2015 and 2016), which led to freelance presenting at Radio 1.

North is destined to be one of the more comical contestants in this year’s I’m a Celebrity line-up, although we wonder how long the good humour will hold up in the cold, spartan conditions expected in this year’s series.

Phobias: “It’s just easier to say what I am not scared of. I have so many phobias!”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Victoria Derbyshire

Age: 52

Occupation: BBC journalist and presenter

Social media: Twitter

Facebook

Biography: The former host of the Victoria Derbyshire Show was recently spotted by The Sun heading into a rumoured photoshoot for the upcoming series alongside other celebrities expected to take part. She was the host of a daily morning current affairs talk show on BBC Two until it was cancelled after the first lockdown.

Victoria has also hosted Panorama, Newsnight and was the morning show presenter on Radio 5Live for many years.

Phobias: “I am not a fan of spiders or confined spaces and I don’t know what I am going to be like when I get there!”

Vernon Kay

Age: 46

Occupation: Radio and TV presenter

Social media: Twitter

Instagram

Biography: The versatile presenter from Bolton has had a diverse career in front of the camera, hosting All Star Family Fortunes, Splash! and Beat the Star. He was also a host on BBC Radio 1 for many years. Most recently Vernon has been presenting Formula E motor racing.

Phobias: “I don’t like being confined underwater!”

Sir Mo Farah

Age: 37

Occupation: Middle and long-distance champion runner

Social media: Twitter

Facebook

Biography: The champion athlete, who won double gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, was reported to be isolating last week ahead of his appearance on the show and is apparently a big fan of the show.

Mo was born in war-torn Somalia but moved to London at the age of eight to join his father after first escaping via Djibouti.

“It’s his first foray into reality TV so he’s a bit nervous about the challenges and will miss his family,” a TV insider told The Sun. “But he thinks it’ll be an amazing experience and the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s a massive coup for producers to bag Mo for the series. Everyone’s really excited about the signing and think he’ll be a hit with viewers.”

Phobias: “Any animal that moves!”

Hollie Arnold

Age: 26

Occupation: Champion Paralympian athlete

Social media: Twitter

Instagram

Biography: Hollie first competed at the Paralympics in Beijing in 2008 at the age of 14. The Grimsby-born javelin thrower eventually won gold in the F46 javelin event at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

Phobias: “Spiders.”

Jessica Plummer

Age: 28

Occupation: Former EastEnders actress and singer

Biography: Jessica has only recently left her dramatic role playing abused wife Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders.

The actress played Chantelle Atkins from March 2019 until she was killed by husband Gray in September this year. Jessica is also a former member of the girl group Neon Jungle, who had a top 10 album in 2014.

Phobias: “Arachnophobia, fear of heights – just about every phobia!”

Beverley Callard

Age: 63

Occupation: Coronation Street actress

Social media: Twitter

Instagram

Biography: Bev has been entertaining ITV viewers as Corrie’s Liz McDonald for decades now, so it’s no surprise that I’m A Celebrity bosses were keen to have Beverley on the show. The popular actress left the ITV soap late last year, but is expected to return to the cobbles in the future.

Phobias: “Ghosts and insects.”

AJ Pritchard

Age: 26

Occupation: Professional dancer

Social media: Twitter

Instagram

Biography: AJ pulled out of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing at the 11th hour, having already been announced for the 2020 show. He said he wanted to concentrate on other opportunities, including presenting jobs with his brother, Love Island star Curtis.

AJ admitted that he would be rubbish at the Bushtucker trials. Speaking on Channel 4’s The Steph Show, he said, “Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do. The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!”

AJ will join a long list of former Strictly dancers who have appeared on I’m A Celeb, including Ola Jordan, James Jordan, Brendan Cole and Vincent Simone.

Phobias: “Heights, claustrophobia.”

Giovanna Fletcher

Age: 35

Occupation: Podcast host, actress and author

Social media: Twitter

Instagram

Biography: Giovanna has had a diverse career, including stints as an actress. The wife of McFly star Tom Fletcher, she has been a guest on Loose Women and has presented The Baby Club on CBeebies since March 2019. She is probably best known for her popular podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Phobias: “Heights. My legs go wobbly and you can’t rationalise it!”

Who will be the final two celebrities entering the castle on I’m a Celebrity? We will update as soon as they are confirmed.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.