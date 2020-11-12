Victoria Derbyshire insists she isn’t scared of I’m A Celebrity trials: “I have experienced much worse”

With I’m A Celebrity 2020 moving out of the jungle, the campmates should be spared jungle nasties like snakes and spiders.

But the show’s new location, Gwrych Castle, has its own horrors in store, with lots of speculation that the place is haunted. Maybe Kiosk Keith will be replaced with Spooky Steve?

BBC broadcaster and 2020 campmate Victoria Derbyshire says she hasn’t been losing any sleep over any ghouls that could be lurking.

“I’ll be honest, I did do a little research into the castle and I read about a countess who is supposed to haunt it,” she tells RadioTimes.com and other press. “Obviously, I don’t believe in ghosts, though I’m happy to be proved wrong while we’re in there. As a journalist I like my facts and I’d need to see the evidence that it actually was a ghost. The idea of a haunted castle does make it exciting and fun.”

Victoria, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has since been given the all clear, says that she doubts she’ll be fazed by any Bush Tucker trials. “I won’t know what I’m like until I get there, but obviously going through cancer treatment was quite a big deal and some of it was pretty painful.

“I try to tell myself, after what I went through a few years ago, that what I’m about to go through cannot be like that,” she tells us. “If there are spiders and rats crawling on me, I’ve just got to remember that I have experienced much worse.”

Series 20 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts at 9pm on Sunday 15th November on ITV. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.