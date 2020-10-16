Graham Norton is now back in the studio for series 28 of his his BBC chat show following the pandemic.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show has had to have a few changes after being forced to adapt to COVID-19, with Graham previously chatting to guests via video link from his London home.

Now back in the studio, you can expect to see Norton chatting to guests both on the red sofa or virtually, and viewers can expect an amazing guest list as usual!

From actors and actresses, to A-list TV stars, there’ll be lots of celebs joining Norton.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (October 16th), including the guests.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Joining Graham this week in the studio and remotely is football manager Arsene Wenger, Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson, comedienne Dawn French and television presenter Freddie Flintoff.

Arsene Wenger will be stopping by to talk about new autobiography is called My Life in Red and White.

Meanwhile, Jackson will be discussing his new documentary on the transatlantic slave trade, Enslaved with Samuel L,. Jackson.

Actress and comedian Dawn French will promote her new novel Because of You, and cricketer and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff will be speaking about his new book Right, Said Fred, which mocks the absurdities of modern life.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

This week’s music will be provided by recent Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka, who’ll perform his current single Light.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

For the first time since COVID-19 reached the UK, Graham Norton is returning to the red sofa in his BBC studio to film series 28.

Norton will be chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 9th October 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.