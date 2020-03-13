I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

We may have just crowned our winner of I’m a Celebrity 2019, but at RadioTimes.com, we’re already looking forward to the next series.

It may still be early days for us, but work for the I’m a Celeb casting team for the following season pretty much starts as soon as the winner is crowned.

And while the hallowed line-up is kept (mostly) under wraps until the show launches in November, the cast is pretty much all but confirmed as early as April.

So who has put their (cork) hat in the ring to take part in I’m a Celebrity 2020? Here’s what we know so far…

Eric Cantona

The 53-year-old is best known for playing for Manchester United, but it sounds like he could be swapping the football pitch for The Jungle.

The I’m A Celebrity… bosses have reportedly signed up the football legend for this year’s series.

According to The Sun, the show’s big boss Richard Cowles said: “I just like the idea of Eric Cantona talking in French and coming up with really profound things. That would be really good.”

Nigel Farage

The politician could be set to go into The Jungle this year.

The Brexit Party leader has turned down offers before in order to focus on Brexit, with one deal reportedly worth £1 million, but with it now complete, maybe 2020 could be the year.

Quizzed on ITV’s This Morning recently, he said: “Well, you never know!… I don’t know. The jungle have been after me a couple of times, they have.”

Were he to enter the jungle, Farage said he had no doubts that he would end up facing every bushtucker trial.

“I’d be doing every bloomin’ trial there is. Because the problem with having an opinion is, whilst some people love you, a lot don’t,” he laughed.

Lucy Fallon

The I’m A Celebrity line-up tends to include some of our fave soap stars.

Last year, EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa won, and in previous years we’ve had Corrie’s Jennie McAlpine – who plays Fizz – and Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter.

So it’s likely we’ll be seeing some more on this year’s show – and it could be a good time for Lucy, given the fact that she recently left the cobbles.

“Lucy is bubbly, funny, down-to-earth and game for a challenge, so she is a great fit for I’m A Celebrity,” a source revealed last year.

However, she turned it down as she worked on preparing her exit from the ITV soap.

But, with it now over could Lucy have more time on her hands?

Jasmine Armfield

Another soap star who could make an appearance in The Jungle, is EastEnders’ Jasmine Armfield.

Like Lucy, the 21-year-old recently left the BBC One soap, so it’d be a great time for her to sign up.

Plus, she could give Jacqueline a call for some tips!

Phillip Schofield

He’s been rumoured to appear on the show before, but could 2020 be the year the This Morning host finally takes the plunge and goes Down Under?

There’s no denying Phillip would make great TV on the series, after admitting that he wouldn’t be able to deal with the sound of a metal spoon on the metal bowls contestants have to eat out of on the show.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see if he signs on the dotted line…

Susanna Reid

The Good Morning host has hinted at appearing on the show, after her fellow presenter Kate Garraway made her way into The Jungle last year.

She was keen to try on Kate’s camp hate during an episode of the breakfast show, and Kate joked that it could be her next, to which she joked: “No, I would get too hangry!”

Piers Morgan

If not Susanna, it’s likely Piers himself could be off to Australia.

Despite previously saying he wouldn’t, the Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted he’d do the show for the right money.

Last year, The Sun Online told how he demanded a whopping £5million on the show.

“Like I said, £5 million and I’ll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny less,” he said. He named his price after jungle hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly said they would do anything to make it happen.

But will Ant and Dec be willing to dig that deep into the pockets, with the highest paid fee reportedly being £600k.

Richard Madeley

Having reportedly turned down I’m a Celebrity before taking part in dystopian social-media reality show The Circle, Madeley has now seemingly had a change of heart before the show.

“The reason I’ve said no is not because I don’t think I’d be up to it or anything like that, it’s just it’s a month – it’s a good month out of your life,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“When I did the Circle I was only out of circulation for a total of 7 or 8 days. And that was trying enough to be honest because, like most people, I’m quite busy and I’ve got a lot going on.

“So if they ask me next year, I will think about it seriously, but I’d really have to have a look at my diary really and see how it would impact on what I do because I’m a freelancer. I’d have to think about it carefully and see if I could make room for it.”

The Grand Tour presenter appears keen to head Down Under and chow down on bull testicles and clean out the jungle camp dunny for £1000,000.

“We all say no now because we’ve all got jobs,” he said on The Jonathan Ross Show. “If you’re down the line and somebody said, ‘Here’s a hundred thousand pounds to go and eat some maggots,’ count me in!

“Yes, I’d go and do it… When we’re old and in the way, you can’t say. Never say never to that!”

I’m a Celeb launches on ITV in 2020