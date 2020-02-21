Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Expect yet another stellar line-up in tonight’s The Graham Norton Show, including two happy trolls and a previous James Bond theme song singer.

Appearing on the legendary lighthearted talk show are Trolls co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, Strictly‘s Oti Mabuse and comedian Alan Carr. Sam Smith will also be performing To Die For live before joining Graham for a chat about their hatred for Valentine’s Day and their upcoming trip Down Under.

Timberlake and Kendrick will be discussing the upcoming Trolls sequel, Trolls World Tour. The pop icon is also responsible for this one’s soundtrack (just when you thought you’d finally got Can’t Stop The Feeling! out of your head), and may even release some new music soon.

Oscar nominee Kendrick, who voices troll Poppy in the animation, also recalls an awkward encounter with Gogglebox’s Steph and Dom.

Mabuse will be talking about her role as Dance Captain in The Greatest Dancer. “I am the nice person,” she tells Graham. “To critique someone on something they have worked so hard for is very difficult. I never want to be the judge who says, ‘you’re not good enough’ but, I will have to learn because eventually I will have to do it.”

Meanwhile, Carr reveals why he doesn’t want to do Strictly, despite “being asked every year”, and what life is like after marriage.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10.35pm on Friday 14th February 2020.