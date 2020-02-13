When is Billie Piper’s Sky drama I Hate Suzie on TV?
Co-created and starring Doctor Who's Billie Piper, the series follows a fading star whose phone is hacked
Doctor Who favourite Billie Piper is reuniting with Secret Diary of a Call Girl writer Lucy Prebble, co-creating a new Sky original drama about a woman whose phone is hacked.
Here’s everything you need to know about I Hate Suzie…
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Netflix release dates 2019
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes/subscribe on Google Podcasts
When is I Hate Suzie on TV?
I Hate Suzie will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020.
What is I Hate Suzie about?
The “excruciatingly honest” eight-part series follows Suzie Pickles (Piper), a star on the wane, whose world is turned upside down after her phone is hacked and an image of her in a “compromising position” is leaked.
Exposed and devastated, Suzie attempts to hold her life, career and marriage together, and goes through all the stages of grief — Shock, Denial, Fear, Shame, Bargaining, Guilt, Anger and Acceptance — while seeking counsel from her best friend and manager Naomi.
“It’s taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favourite writer in London – to work with me again,” Piper says of the collaboration. “We feel we’ve created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point.”
Who stars in I Hate Suzie?
Billie Piper plays the eponymous Suzie, a fading star whose phone is hacked. The Laurence Olivier Award-winning actress is probably best known for playing Belle in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and for playing Rose Tyler in Doctor Who.
Further casting announcements have yet to be announced — we’ll keep this page updated.
Is there a trailer for I Hate Suzie?
Yes! You can watch the first look trailer here: