The best Sky deals in July on Sky TV, Sports and more

Sky is one of the most recognisable TV talents in the UK, with the broadcasting giant being the go-to place for everything from sports and kids to movies and boxsets, as well as providing broadband and mobile.

Now, Sky has unveiled exciting new deals on a range of services, meaning you could save every month with their limited-time offers.

We’ve rounded up three of the best Sky TV deals below for new customers to get their hands on now, while they’re still available.

Best Sky TV deals

Superfast Broadband and Sky TV

This broadband and TV combination would normally set you back £52 per month. Now, you can get both for a total of £42 a month, which is a saving of £10 every month. This would be as part of an 18 month contract, meaning you would save a total of £180 over the full period.

When you first join, there will also be a one separate one-off setup fee of £29.95 to get you ready to go.

Included in this deal is Sky TV (the latest Sky Q box comes as standard, as does the on-demand Sky Go service), offering over 100 additional channels and 500 binge-worthy box-sets.

You’ll also have Sky’s Superfast Broadband (average download speeds of 59Mbps) plus the Sky Pay As You Talk phone line, which will only charge you for the phone calls you actually make.

Sky Ultimate TV

Sky Ultimate TV combines Sky TV and Sky boxsets with Netflix all in the one place. This means you’ll be able to access Sky channels, catch up TV like BBC iPlayer and streaming service Netflix without paying separately and having to log in to multiple places.

Paying altogether should also save you money, as you can access all of the above for one set fee of £25 per month on an 18 month deal. There will also be an initial set up fee of £20.

Sky Sports Comeback Special

With sports back on our screens, this subscription will set you up for all the action. If you’re new to Sky (and not getting Sky Sports as an add-on) the total cost for this package should be £48 per month.

Now, however, the price has been temporarily dropped to just £39 per month for a special sports comeback deal. They’ll be a £20 one-off setup fee and then the monthly charge over an 18 month contract, saving a total of £162 throughout the subscription compared to the usual price.

For full T&Cs on the above deals, please visit sky.com

How to get Sky Sports, Sky Movies and other extras

If you already have a standard subscription with Sky TV or want to expand on one of the TV deals above, there are a number of add-on packs available to access more channels.

These include:

Sky Cinema +£11 a month (usually £19, 18 month contract)

Previously known as Sky Movies, Sky Cinema is a one stop shop for film fans with a choice of over 1,000 films and new premieres everyday. You can watch the movies on the regularly changing themed broadcast channels or browse films for download by genre and collection to watch straight away.

Sky Sports +£18 a month (usually £23, 18-month contract)

This sports-lovers paradise includes Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event (the channels change names occasionally but broadly cover these sports).

If you don’t want to commit to the 18 months of contract, this package will cost you £30 per month, and if you only like certain sports you can pick one channel such as football or golf for a reduced price.

Sky Kids TV +£5 a month (31 day rolling contract)

If you have children, this add-on gives you access to 11 dedicated children’s channels including the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, exclusive access to 5,000 + kids downloads and the Sky Kids dedicated app.

