Siobhan Finnernan hints at possible Happy Valley return

Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran has hinted that the long-awaited third series of the BBC drama could be on the way soon.

The hard-hitting drama, which also stars Sarah Lancashire and James Norton, was last seen on our screens in 2016, so talk of a new series will come as welcome news for fans.

Appearing on This Morning, Finneran was asked about the show’s potential return and was originally non-committal about its future.

“I’m not sure, I don’t know if we’re going to do it again,” she said. “We’re just waiting for Sally [Wainwright] to write it, fingers crossed.”

But she then shared that Rhys Connah, the young actor who plays Ryan on the show, had contacted her over the festive period to say that he “looks like a fully-grown man now” – which she claims means the timing is now right for a return.

A third run for the show has been delayed because Wainwright wants the next series to see Ryan as a teenager, meaning that a wait was necessary to allow Connah to reprise his role.

This is the first news we’ve heard about the show’s future since Sally Wainwright announced last year that the show was “not on the back-burner.”

Speaking to Digital Spy, the writer, who is also behind hit shows Gentlemen Jack and Last Tango in Halifax, said, “We’ve got pretty clear ideas of where the story’s going to go.”

So, fingers crossed there’s not much longer to wait…