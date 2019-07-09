Since then, Catherine has been raising Becky's young son Ryan – the product of that rape – with the help of her sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran). Ryan, played by Rhys Connah, was only eight years old when the drama began.

"Basically we're kind of waiting for the little boy to grow up, so he's more of a teenager than a child," Wainwright tells RadioTimes.com.

As for the long break between series two and three, "That's always been the plan. We never intended to do it again straight away, so it kind of hopefully is going to work out nicely time-wise."

Time-wise, Wainwright has a very busy schedule. She's just finished writing a new series of Last Tango in Halifax, and next on the agenda is a second series of Gentleman Jack.

Is this going to take precedence over a new series of Happy Valley?

"It is at the moment, yes, it is," she says. "But then I hope to get back onto Happy Valley three."

As for what happens next? "We've got lots of strands and story ideas..."