"I've just finished writing it," Wainwright tells RadioTimes.com. "We're starting filming in about eight weeks."

Speaking in July 2019, the screenwriter confirms that the core cast have all agreed to return – including Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker.

"Everybody's back," Wainwright says. "Everybody."

The Bafta-winning drama tells the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan who have rekindled their relationship later in life, as well as following the lives of their respective grown-up daughters.

"I think it's going to be a good series, actually," Wainwright tells us. "I finished writing it last week and I'm quite pleased with the way it's turned out. I think it's going to be a goodie."

BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax will return in 2020