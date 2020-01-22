Accessibility Links

  Mike and Leanne could split on Love Island as teaser reveals he has "doubts"

Viewers may be in for a shock as the couple have become a firm favourite

love island 2020

Winter Love Island could be on course for its first major break-up, as the tease for tonight’s episode suggests Mike is having”doubts” about Leanne.

The reveal came as a big shock to viewers, many of whom have been rooting for the couple to win the show since they first got together.

It also comes just a day after new girl Rebecca Gormley entered the villa, causing quite the stir.

Speculation is rampant on Twitter about what the cause of their lovers’ spat could be, with some accusing Mike of playing games in order to get to the final.

Others are wondering whether Shaughna, who is shown to be good friends with Mike, could be getting in the way of his relationship with Leanne.

Whatever the case may be, the mood on Twitter is that people are upset about the prospect of the couple parting ways…

Tune in to Love Island on ITV2 tonight to find out exactly what drama Mike and Leanne might be facing.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every night.

