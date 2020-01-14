When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo da Vinci drama on TV?

After capturing the hearts of millions of viewers as Ross Poldark, Aidan Turner is about to take on another big role.

He’ll be transforming into the legendary historical figure Leonardo da Vinci for an eight-part series currently filming in Rome.

Here’s everything you need to know about Aidan Turner’s Leonardo…

When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo on TV?

The new series started filming in December 2019 and isn’t expected to wrap until sometime in the Spring. As a result, the earliest we could expect to see it on television would be the beginning of Autumn.

There is no confirmed UK broadcaster for the series just yet, but we will update this page as new information becomes available.

What is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo series about?

Set in Italy in the late 1400s, Leonardo (working title) will see the titular genius fall under suspicion of murder from a Milan police officer, who starts digging into da Vinci’s past to uncover what exactly links him to the case.

The series is created by Sherlock writer Stephen Thompson and The Man in the High Castle’s Frank Spotnitz.

Spotnitz told Variety that he wants to use this series to “really show why he [da Vinci] was a genius and have the audience understand what it was that made him so brilliant and radical and centuries ahead of this time… To do that, you need to get really close to his work.”

Who is in the cast of the Leonardo series?

Aidan Turner will play Leonardo da Vinci in his first television role since the wildly popular Poldark finished last summer.

He will be joined by Freddie Highmore as the police detective investigating da Vinci, a former child star who has recently played lead roles on both Psycho prequel Bates Motel and hospital drama The Good Doctor.

Rounding out the main cast are Italian actress Matilda De Angelis in the role of Caterina da Cremona and Bond star Giancarlo Giannini as the real-life painter and sculptor Andrea del Verrocchio.