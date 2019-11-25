I’m a Celebrity 2019 recap – what’s happening in the jungle?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back for its 19th (yes, really, it’s been that long) outing in the jungle.

And every day RadioTimes.com will be keeping you up to date with with the latest goings-on in camp – from which of the I’m a Celebrity line-up is doing the next Bushtucker Trial to who is the latest evictee – in our daily recap.

Day 9 – Roast dinners, #BeanGate and care package triumphs

Mission: reasonably possible

As was teased in the previous night’s episode, four campmates – Myles, Andy, Kate and Nadine – were recruited for a special mission to retrieve 12 care packages for the down-on-their-luck celebs.

After being flown by helicopter to another region of the jungle, the fab four learned that each of them would be responsible for recovering three packages in the wilderness. And they had only two hours to find them.

The location of the first four boxes: a rocky cliff. To get hold of these, each celeb had to abseil over the edge. And – as anyone who remembers day one’s skydive would expect – Nadine wasn’t particularly thrilled by the challenge.

“I cannot stand heights. I can’t even look out of the window of an aeroplane,” she said.

Fortunately, the four celebs made it down (albeit with plenty of squeals), collecting a care package each on the way.

Their next task: a classic co-ordination challenge. After swimming down a creek, Andy and Kate had to feed directions from a map to Nadine and Myles via a walkie talkie. While they suffered a fair few false starts, the two pairs managed to locate another four packages.

With eight packages in the bag and only 25 minutes remaining, the four campmates then had to retrieve the remaining boxes fixed above a rickety tightrope. Despite plenty of wobbling, all the celebs – even Nadine – managed to retrieve all prizes, meaning each celeb would enjoy a care package back in camp.

Mission accomplished.

Spilling the beans

Remember in Day 8 when all the celebs got cranky as they fought off hunger? When Ian and Andrew almost got into a full argument after discussing the next night’s meal? Well, all of that was completely pointless: turns out that the celebs actually had a trove of food to feast on the whole time.

While organising the camp’s rations chest, James discovered a secret stash of uncooked grub. “We have got to be way better at this food organisation, we’ve got 21 (packets of) beans in here!” he said, surprised.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Ian said: “Everyone was sitting there hungry yesterday not realising that we’ve got 21 packets of beans!”

“We didn’t need to go hungry at all yesterday,” added an exasperated Andrew.

So, who was to blame? According to James, #BeanGate was down to Myles and Nadine, who are in charge of food admin. Well, who were in charge of it, anyway. After the ratio scandal, James vowed to take control of the food chest himself.

Winner winner chicken dinner

It was time for the campmates who previously won a roast dinner to reap the rewards. All the celebs apart from Ian and newbies Cliff and Andy sat down at Snake Rock to enjoy helpings of roast chicken, Yorkshire puddings, vegetables and gravy.

“I thought it was a mirage,” said Roman. “I can’t help but think about Ian, Cliff and Andy. But I also can’t help but think about cauliflower cheese.”

After munching on their roast, the Snake Rock celebs returned to camp, Caitlyn passing Ian a piece of chicken she had smuggled out.

Boarding the Arc of agony

The episode ended with Ant and Dec announcing that Andrew would be facing tomorrow night’s critter-packed Bushtucker Trial.

You've voted for @andrewismaxwell to climb aboard the Ark of Agony. Do you think he'll sail to victory and bring home all the stars? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5FA34nDsb5 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 25, 2019

Day 8 – Confessions, the Crevice of Cruelty and the camp comes together for the Live Trial

Our line-up have now been in camp together for just over a week, but already cracks are starting to show…

Camp yoga and crying

After a fitful night of sleep for Jacqueline, who struggled with James’ snoring, some of our campmates decided to try and unwind with some yoga.

A familiar scene from bedrooms all over the world ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E7Om1Wnx7e — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2019

While Kate and Adele “connected with the earth”, Andy was less than impressed, confessing in the Bush Telegraph that yoga “wasn’t really for him.”

The morning only got worse for Jacqueline after she discovered she had been voted once again to do another Bushtucker Trial, bursting into tears as she had to face the Crevice of Cruelty with Ian.

How many stars did Ian and Jacqueline get for camp?

It was a fairly claustrophobic trial, with Ian and Jacqueline having to enter to separate tunnels, with 12 stars hidden in the lower tunnel.

The celebrity in the lower tunnel had to get the stars and feed them up to the celebrity in the higher tunnel. Only then would the star count as a meal for camp.

The tunnels included critters such as crickets, toads, pythons and crocodiles – and while there were some hairy moments for both Ian and Jacqueline, the dynamic duo managed to score all 12 stars for camp.

Jacqueline was in much higher spirits, joking that she even managed to enjoy some parts of the trial. Rather you than me, mate.

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about her Vanity Fair photoshoot and transition

Caitlyn has cemented herself as one of this year’s most popular campmates both with our line-up and fans alike, thanks to her open and frank discussions around her life.

Tonight’s campfire chat saw Caitlyn discuss her amazing Vanity Fair covershoot where she announced her new name following her transition.

“For me this was a big FU to the millions and millions of people out there that had said terrible things about me,” she said. “And it just came out and it just shocked them.

“As soon as the cover of Vanity Fair broke, in the next 4 hours and one minute, it broke the world record for the fastest to 1 million followers on Twitter.”

Dingo Dollar Drama

After Kate and Roman scored $100 after tackling the Jungle Quiz, Kiosk Kev asked the camp, “What percent of adults do not trust politicians?’ A-59% or B-79%?”

The question caused a tense discussion amongst camp, with Andrew and James getting tetchy as they disagreed – Andrew even going as far as saying it’s “shambolic”.

However, the pair decided to hug it out and clear the air – with the team winning the jellybeans for camp.

Live Trial – Jungle Love Island

Andy, Kate, Myles and Nadine, travelled to the Australian Bush on a mission to win twelve care packages for camp – with the remaining celebrities having to take part in the live trial.

It was tense even before the live trial kicked off, with Ian, Andrew, James and Kate rowing about the order the stars were allocated.

After a brief row, Ian and James hugged things out tearfully before proceeding to the live trial.

The camp came together to win nine stars in Jungle Love Island, which saw our campmates drink cocktails, transfer pig testicles via their mouths and dive through pies

Read our full run-down of the live trial here.

Day 7 – a leader elected, chores given out, and more tears…

Bushtucker trial in Ol’ Dingo Town

All twelve celebrities, including the five “outlaws” who have been doing time in jungle jail, were sent to Ol’ Dingo Town for a group trial.

The stars that they earned were to be shared between all of them as they prepare to unite into one camp once again.

Ant and Dec informed the group from main camp that they would each be getting live critters from the town’s so-called Pest Office, which they would have to hold in their mouth for 60 seconds in order to gain a star.

Meanwhile, the “outlaws” would be getting all manner of creepy crawlies dropped on them in jungle jail. The main camp celebs could free one prisoner for every three stars they earned.

Every member of the main camp nailed the challenge with their respective critter: Adele (spiny stick insect), Ian (six witchetty grubs), Cliff (beach worms), Caitlyn (yabbie), Nadine (six cockroaches), James (giant burrowing cockroach) and Roman (scorpion).

Names were pulled out of a hat to determine who was burdened with the remaining challenges.

Ian was picked to hold a huntsman spider in his mouth, while four celebs were subjected to eating challenges: Caitlyn and James each ate a cow’s eye, while Nadine and Adele were dished up cow’s anuses. Adele noted it was the second she’s had to eat since joining the jungle, after eating a camel’s anus in the Just Desserts trial.

Nadine pretended to faint before her nasty snack, referencing infamous former contestant Gillian McKeith.

Andrew, Andy, Kate, Jacqueline and Miles had cockroaches and mealworms dropped on them in jail, but were released one by one.

The celebs left Ol’ Dingo Town victorious, with all twelve meals for camp.

James Haskell elected leader as chores given out

Upon returning to camp, the celebrities were tasked with voting in an impromptu election for camp leader.

James swept the vote and was elected, choosing Jacqueline as his deputy, with the pair then assigning chores for their fellow campmates.

We have our first Camp Leader and Deputy! Do you think @jameshaskell and @jacquelineMjos will do a good job? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Bn3CPFtYdB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2019

Myles and Nadine are camp chefs, Caitlyn and Andrew are in charge of washing up, Cliff and Ian are camp cleaners, Roman and Andy are in charge of maintenance, while Kate and Adele are to man the gas pump.

James and Jacqueline had said Ian would moan no matter what they chose for him, but actually he was quite pleased with their decisions.

He said: “James is perfect to be a leader, when you look at the chores, they suit everybody. I know a leader when I see one.”

Andrew hits a wall

The extreme conditions of the jungle are enough to get to anyone and tonight it was Andrew’s turn to get teary.

He went up to the leaders cabin and had a heart to heart with James and Jacqueline.

He said: “I honestly thought that I was gonna walk out, but I haven’t, when you’re tired, you just say ‘have I done the right thing’.”

Jacqueline said: “You’d never leave, I can tell that, you’re just tired.”

Andrew said: “I’m just a little bit overwhelmed right now.”

James said: “You’re brilliant, you bring so much energy and laughter.”

The camp leader said he’d look out for Andrew going forward.

Luxury items

The remaining luxury items were dished out, of which the most popular were Cliff’s, who brought some festive fun to camp with a Christmas tree, and Ian’s which was his favourite song – Kirk Franklin’s “Looking For You” – which the campmates all boogied to.

Andy chose lip balm, Myles had a disposable camera, Andrew had an inflatable chair, Caitlyn had face cream, Jacqueline had a pillow with family photos on and James had a memory foam neck support pillow.

Two campmates chosen for next trial: Crevice of Cruelty

Ian Wright and Jacqueline Jossa were chosen to take on the next bushtucker trials. Jacqueline took the news particularly badly, bursting into tears and saying: “I don’t want to do anymore.”

Day 6 – the Snake Hotel, an outlaw freed and a close call

Day 6 in the jungle saw the campmates “rise and shine” (Caitlyn infringing her daughter Kylie’s copyright there) bright and early, with Jacqueline nervous about facing another Bushtucker trial.

But in a twist, she had to pick another campmate to join her, picking Myles, who’d yet to take on a trial…

Jacqueline and Myles check in to Snake Hotel

Jacqueline and Myles arrived in Ol’ Dingo Town, where they check in to Snake Hotel (it’s unclear if the snakes are the owners or the proprietors of this reptile-based establishment).

Who would've shouted 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' at this point?! ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/eECBlthNDd — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2019

Six stars, each representing a meal for camp, were hidden within the hotel and had to be recovered within 10 minutes – Myles had to lie in a trunk outside and recover one star as snakes slithered around him, while Jacqueline searched inside the hotel, facing pythons at every turn but eventually recovering all five stars.

Next, she had to enter a secret tunnel (containing, you guessed it, more snakes), via a trapdoor and recover a series of keys, which she then used to release Myles, with only seconds to spare.

But more twists lay in store – not only were Jacqueline and Myles declared outlaws and sent to the jungle jail, but they had to decide whether to take their food with them or send it to the main camp, eventually deciding on the former after a game of rock/paper/scissors…

Ian sulks, Andrew chokes

Back in main camp, Ian wasn’t best pleased to hear he wouldn’t be getting fed – though to be fair, the letter delivering the announcement didn’t mention that the decision was based on a game of chance…

The main camp, though, might have been better off with rice and beans – over at the jungle jail, Andrew almost choked on a rather large piece of camel fillet steak and had to be saved by his fellow outlaws.

Only Andrew could see the funny side of what just happened ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Qh6pmx9KEr — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 22, 2019

It was an eventful few hours for Andrew, who – prior to his near-death experience – had donned his “budgie smugglers” to be washed down by Kate Garraway and had patched things up with Jacqueline, the pair having previously quarrelled over her refusal to volunteer for the jungle jail.

Minty, not chocolate-y

The latest Dingo Dollar challenge saw James and Caitlyn showered with bugs and very sloooooowly solve a series of puzzles in an escape-room set-up mocked up as a bank, eventually retrieving the dingo dollars from behind a locked cage in a safe at the back.

Unfortunately, there were no snacks to be had – instead, their prize was the chance to free one of the original outlaws: Andy or Cliff.

“I don’t know these guys,” said James, “But I know Cliff played Minty in EastEnders and I’ve got a really good friend called Minty.”

Cliff was thrilled, the main camp less so, who were hoping for chocolate to be delivered, not Minty off of Eastenders. “Instead of food, we’ve got Cliff – another mouth to feed,” grumbled James.

(Upon his arrival, Cliff revealed to the celebrities that the decision about who got the six star meal was based on rock/paper/scissors, in case you were still mad about that particular injustice.)

A group Bushtucker trial

There was no Bushtucker trial vote throughout this episode – instead, all 12 celebrities will be doing the next trial in Ol’ Dingo Town. Let’s hope the campmates can work together to secure some grub – if Roman’s UFO story is anything to go by, the lack of food is seriously getting to them…

Day 5 – Buffalo Bill, Jungle Jailhouse and the drawing of lots

On Day 5 in the jungle, there was no honeymoon period for new campmates Cliff and Andy – as they were thrust straight into action in the day’s Bush Tucker Trial and forced to spend an uncomfortable night behind bars, while there was a spot of tension back at main camp….

Baptism of fire for Cliff and Andy

Andy and Cliff have only just arrived down under – but they weren’t afforded the luxury of quietly settling in before taking on their first Bush Tucker Trial.

After saying a quick howdy to the new campmates, Dec explained that they would shortly be consigned to a Jungle Jailhouse – where a rough life awaited them.

But first they were tasked with retrieving stars in a Wild West themed trial that featured the usual assortment of beasts and creepy crawlies – in Dec’s words it was a challenge all about the good the bad and the BUGly.

They were each assigned a building to retrieve the stars from – Andy was to enter the General Gore and for Cliff it was Buffalo Bill’s Bungalow. “I’ve had a big breakfast I don’t care,” joked Cliff.

Andy went first, entering a room which contained animal organs, fish guts, twenty-five pigeons, thirty yabbies and, unsurprisingly, an “absolutely disgusting stench.” Despite his tribulations, Andy put in an impressive performance, passing the maximum five stars through the letterbox of the building safely into the hands of Cliff.

'Nice', isn't really what we were going for but it's nice to see @andywhyment81 having a nice time. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zbB9Lp7OuZ — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2019

Cliff had animals of a much bigger scale to worry about – with two live buffalo inside the bungalow. He felt around for stars in various boxes which included all sorts of beasts, including scorpions, bearded dragons and mealworms.

“They’re fighting me the b***ards,” he said, as he tried to obtain a star from a box hosting two crabs, while Ant, Dec and Andy all burst into laughter.

After his allocated five minutes had elapsed Cliff managed to pass three stars through to Andy – meaning between them they had secured eight meals for the camp. Cliff clearly thought he could have done better, saying “Sorry I wasn’t much help” but as Dec pointed out three out of five was pretty good.

Andy seemed to have the better time of the two – declaring that he “loved it” before the soap pair were escorted by the jungle sheriff to the jailhouse, which was every bit as basic as promised…

Tension at camp

Back at camp, the celebrities were informed of their new campmates’ trials, and now had a big decision to make – should they keep the meals for themselves, or should two of them make the trip to the jailhouse to ensure Cliff and Andy were fed as well.

They were all in agreement in their decision to send food in the direction of the jailhouse, but were altogether less unanimous about who should make the journey. In the end they drew lots – but Nadine and Jacqueline asked to be exempt from the draw, much to Andrew’s dismay.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” he said. “I think it’s an ordeal that has to be shared.”

In the end Kate and Andrew went, but the issue certainly caused a bit of a clash – with it all getting a bit “tetchy” in the words of Ant. James remarked…“I think we’re heading into an interesting point, because people are getting tired and they are getting emotional.”

What’s in store for Day 6?

After watching the campmates – and the outlaws – dig into a meaty dinner of buffalo ribs, we learnt the identity of the next celebrity to take on a Bush Tucker Trial.

And tomorrow it’s the turn of Jacqueline – plus a partner of her choice – to face a nasty challenge, this time called Snake Hotel. Maybe she’ll regret not offering to go to the Jailhouse now…

You've chosen @jacquelineMjos to take on Snake Hotel! ???? She'll be picking another Campmate to take part in the Trial with her… Who do you think it'll be? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OZOASUcxLd — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2019

Day 4 – new arrivals, disgusting sweet treats and pigeon problems

Day 4 was NOT a good episode for anyone enjoying a post-dinner dessert as Roman and Adele took on the first food-based Bushtucker trial of the series – though with two special new arrivals, their ice cream toppings weren’t the only surprises.

Feel free to shout along with us… if u like that kind of thing. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/374SHIcHHD — antanddec (@antanddec) November 20, 2019

Roman and Adele take on a disgusting Bushtucker trial in Just Desserts

The first of I’m a Celeb’s classic eating challenges reared its head today, after Roman and Adele were voted into the Bushtucker firing line by the public (including, er, Roman’s dad).

“This Trial is called Just Desserts, and I hope you are hungry because this is an eating trial,” Ant said.

“What a lovely first date,” laughed Roman.

Downing treats including Critter-Bocker glory (aka cockroaches and mealworms), Tirrama-spew (vomit fruit) Licky Toffee Pudding (aka duck tongues), Profiter-balls (festive turkey testicles), Mississippi Udder Pie (a cow’s teat), Piggy Pudding (a pig’s uterus), the pair tried to keep the food down by imagining other, more palatable dishes they might be eating instead.

An eye trifle – aka an “Eye-full” was a bigger challenge for Roman, especially when Adele misspoke…

“Come on, you don’t want Caitlyn eyeballing you,” she said.

“Don’t use the word Eyeball,” begged Roman before choking it down.

Meanwhile Adele managed to make her way through a Chocolate Gat-Toe (a sheep’s foot) and Roman concluded his part of the challenge with a Cocky Road Ice Cream (yes, you guessed it, a bull’s penis).

LOOK WHAT YOU DID TO YOUR SON, @realmartinkemp. HE'S EATING A BULL'S BALLS ON NATIONAL TELEVISION!!!!!!!! #ImACeleb — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 20, 2019

As for Adele, she had to call on the spirit of Jane McDonald to get her through her final dish – a Créme Poo-lee, aka a Camel’s anus. And with that down her throat (lovely image), the pair had a full hour of stars!

“Full house,” said Adele.

“Super super proud”, added Roman.

“When Roman actually announced they got ten, I was euphoric,” agreed Ian Wright.

“I knew they’d get it done because there was a camaraderie and a spirit and a belief. Everybody together, doing it for the common goal.”

“That Trial sounds like the most disgusting thing I’ve ever her and I can’t believe that they got 10 stars,” said James Haskell (who also made a brief cameo, according to Roman, in the Cocky Road dessert).

Ant: can you tell which animal the penis belongs to? Roman: James Haskell?! I AM DYING ????#ImACeleb — Benny (@Beno_ldn) November 20, 2019

“I was aghast.”

Pigeon problems

There's nothing like a Dingo Dollar Challenge to make our Celebs look utterly ridiculous ???? @kategarraway @MylesRakSu #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OatLxTfM0q — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2019

In one of the more avian Dingo Dollars challenges, Kate and Myles had to balance eggs on poles as they navigated them through a maze…but frankly we couldn’t keep our minds on that when the pair had such fetching pigeon costumes on the whole time, even when they folornly returned to camp after their fellow contestants got a trivia question wrong.

Nadine seeing 2 giant pigeons walk into camp #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JIct7dqozC — Stuart (@StuartpjLeslie5) November 20, 2019

Clearly Nadine isn’t much of a pigeon fancier…

Who are the I’m a Celebrity new arrivals?

At the end of the episode, newcomers Andrew Whyment and Cliff Parisi were revealed to the other campmates – just in time for some more jungle food torture/light entertainment fun in the next episode. Hooray!

Day 3 – fear for breakfast, possum for dinner and a helping of just desserts

Day 3 was when the two camps finally came together as one, ate, drank, swapped advice and showed off their party tricks. But not before the underprivileged Snake Rockers had taken on a truly terrifying trial…

Face Your Fears

The early Bushtucker Trials are where the celebs first have the dawning realisation that telling the production crew what their biggest phobias are was probably not a great idea. And this challenge, Face Your Fears, could not have been more literally named as they each had a gallon or so of creepy crawlies poured into a close fitting helmet while attempting to unscrew stars, against the clock, from a box filled with (what else?) more creepy crawlies.

Everyone acquitted themselves well, even those who didn’t get both of their stars (Andrew’s technique of bellowing like a frustrated bull through his horrific helmetful of cockroaches was particularly memorable) but it was Jacqueline who really impressed.

Her fear of spiders had her shaking before they came anywhere near her so the fact that she braved some of the longest-legged arachnids you’ve ever seen crawling over her face to get both of her stars in record time made it even more impressive. She faced her fears and the Snake Rockers took a mouthwatering seven out of ten stars back to their new campmates.

The talent show off their talents

As the two sets of celebs were reunited at the (relatively) luxurious Croc Creek, the vibe was fantastic. I don’t know about you but, forget conflict, I like to see everyone getting on. And as well as sharing their mutual admiration, advice for coping with fame and a possum expertly cooked by Myles (and – as Wrighty rightly said – tasting of Jacqueline’s bravery), they also shared their party tricks.

Myles kicked off with a bit of beat boxing and scratching, but it turned out Kate ‘boots and cats’ Garraway could hold her own in that department. Then Jacqueline unleashed a disturbingly accurate baby crying sound, Andrew unveiled his uncannily realistic didgeridoo and Roman rounded things off with his impressions of a certain presenting duo…

Our Celebs have got a very impressive array of party tricks! Marks out of 10 for @romankemp's @antanddec impression? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4hEPniC9VI — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2019

And for dessert… here’s who’s doing tomorrow’s Bushtucker Trial

Cut to the next morning and said presenting duo strolled into camp to reveal who the public had voted to do the next Bushtucker Trial. It turned out they hadn’t quite been able to make up their minds and had chosen both Adele and Roman to take on something called Just Desserts. You have to wonder whether Ant and Dec had a hand in that second celebrity selection…

Day 2 – Noo-noos, dirty bogs and a whole load of critters

30,000 cockroaches, a giant stinky swamp and Kate Garraway shrieking “they’re going up my noo-noo!”: the second day of I’m a Celeb had it all.

Caitlyn tears up…

The main focus of the episode, however, was on Caitlyn Jenner. The day started with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star leaving her bed in the early hours for a cry.

“Did you wake up this morning and think ‘oh my god, it’s real. I’m actually in the Jungle with all these idiots?’” James Haskell asked her when the camp had woken.

“No,” Caitlyn replied. “I woke up in the middle of the night and went through that.”

Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

Caitlyn and Kate are Bugged Off…

Although Caitlyn appeared to later relax in camp – opening up about her sex transition to the other celebs – she soon had to face the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, Bugged Off, with Kate.

As Ant and Dec explained, this challenge would see the pair trapped in two perspex boxes suspended twenty metres in the air. Strapped to the floor, Caitlyn and Kate had to drop 20 coloured balls into a moving basket at ground level, with every ball on target earning the camp a meal.

Just one problem: each cage was filled with a swarm of cockroaches and rats mid-challenge.

Despite Kate screaming for her “noo-noo” and Caitlyn having to pull a critter out her ear, the pair made it out the task alive. Unfortunately, they only won a measly four meals, which were split between the main camp and Snake Rock.

However, thanks to the first Dingo Dollar Challenge of 2019, the campmates were able to grab a smidge more grub.

After Jacqueline and Andrew successfully completed a light-switch-based puzzle, they were given the opportunity to win a bowl of crisps from Kiosk Kev. However, before they bagged the munchies, the campmates at Snake Rock first had to answer one question: What percentage of adults would rather have a perfect body than a perfect face? A) 54%, or B) 24%.

The correct answer? 10 points if you said A) a perfect body.

For answering correctly, the camp was able to gorge on the crisps. Well, gorge on seven crisps each, anyway.

Jane McDonald comes to camp…

The day wasn’t over yet, though. The celebrities in the main camp (Kate, Nadine, Adele, Roman and Myles) were gathered by a swamp for night time challenge Put Your Oar in It.

This tasked the campmates with passing 10 baskets – each packed with a luxury item for one of the celebrities – over the swamp using only oars.

Their efforts: undoubtedly admirable. Their overall takings: abysmal. The celebs only managed to rescue two baskets, those containing luxury items belonging to Kate (some concealer) and Adele (a picture of Loose Women’s Jane Mcdonald).

In a strange plot twist, @TheJaneMcDonald has made it into Camp as a luxury item. Whatever makes you happy, @AdeleRoberts. ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XIDpFXpHwH — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2019

The episode ended with the Snake Rock celebs preparing to face tomorrow night’s Face Your Fears challenge together.

All 5 Snake Rockers will be taking on tomorrow’s Trial – Face Your Fears. Open the app now to have your say on which critter the Campmates get paired up with. The vote closes during #ExtraCamp #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TLPbvKIsU9 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2019

Day 1 – Power pairs, the Pontoon of Doom and pants on your head

We may only just be 24 hours into the latest series, but already we’ve seen tears, allegiances and creepy-crawlies as our campmates made their way to the jungle.

We also saw the much-welcomed return of Ant McPartlin, who was back on top form as he and co-star Declan Donnelly sassed Piers Morgan, Prince Andrew and the tabloid press in the first five minutes.

Who has the power?

The I’m a Celeb opener saw our celebs split into two groups and put into pairs after a good old-fashioned swimming competition in a bid to become “power-pairs” and win a place in camp.

Ian and Jacqueline, Roman and Myles and Andrew and Kate would battle it out to become the first power pair; leaving Adele and Nadine and Caitlyn and James to battle it out for the second one and a place in the better camp.

The Planks are SUPER savage this year in that wind. Come on @IanWright0! ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/60chSCtDOK — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The series saw the return of The Plank challenge, which saw the celebrities battered by high-wind as they navigated planks 334 feet above Surfers Paradise.

With a combined time of 1.45 seconds, Roman and Myles became the first ‘power-pair’, with the remaining celebrities heading to Snake Rock.

Doomed

Nadine, James, Caitlyn and Adele were expected to take on the Pontoon of Doom – while James and Adele had to canoe downstream to collect tokens, Nadine and Caitlyn had to collect keys after skydiving over 10,000 feet.

Something tells us this could be the start of a beautiful friendship for @Caitlyn_Jenner and @NadineCoyleNow. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E3LuW6Xgnp — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

Nadine got a little teary, but Caitlyn was on hand to comfort her – revealing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had previously skydived.

After collecting their tokens in the fastest time of five minutes and 21 seconds, Nadine and Adele became the second “power-pair” and were taken to camp.

Settling in…

While Adele, Roman, Myles and Nadine arrived into the main camp and enjoyed a slap-up dinner of kangaroo shanks, the campmates down at Snake Rock were left with basic rations of rice and beans – which Ian managed to burn.

The rice and beans diet is going to be a rough ride for @jameshaskell! ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6gv78GUpR9 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The night ended with Kate and Jacqueline putting their hair in underwear to stop the insects crawling around.

Hopefully, the rest of their jungle experience won’t be so pants…

Elsewhere, Caitlyn and Kate will be facing the first ever Bushtucker Trial, Bugged Off, of the series.

