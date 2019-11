I’m a Celebrity 2019 recap – what’s happening in the jungle?

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back for its 19th (yes, really, it’s been that long) outing in the jungle.

And every day RadioTimes.com will be keeping you up to date with with the latest goings-on in camp – from which of the I’m a Celebrity line-up is doing the next Bushtucker Trial to who is the latest evictee – in our daily recap.

Day 4 – new arrivals, disgusting sweet treats and pigeon problems

Day 4 was NOT a good episode for anyone enjoying a post-dinner dessert as Roman and Adele took on the first food-based Bushtucker trial of the series – though with two special new arrivals, their ice cream toppings weren’t the only surprises.

Feel free to shout along with us… if u like that kind of thing. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/374SHIcHHD — antanddec (@antanddec) November 20, 2019

Roman and Adele take on a disgusting Bushtucker trial in Just Desserts

The first of I’m a Celeb’s classic eating challenges reared its head today, after Roman and Adele were voted into the Bushtucker firing line by the public (including, er, Roman’s dad).

“This Trial is called Just Desserts, and I hope you are hungry because this is an eating trial,” Ant said.

“What a lovely first date”” laughed Roman.

Downing treats including Critter-Bocker glory (aka cockroaches and mealworms), Tirrama-spew (vomit fruit) Licky Toffee Pudding (aka duck tongues), Profiter-balls (festive turkey testicles), Mississippi Udder Pie (a cow’s teat), Piggy Pudding (a pig’s uterus), the pair tried to keep the food down by imagining other, more palatable dishes they might be eating instead.

An eye trifle – aka an “Eye-full” was a bigger challenge for Roman, especially when Adele misspoke…

“Come on, you don’t want Caitlyn eyeballing you” she said.

“Don’t use the word Eyeball” begged Roman before choking it down.

Meanwhile Adele managed to make her way through a Chocolate Gat-Toe (a sheep’s foot) and Roman concluded his part of the challenge with a Cocky Road Ice Cream (yes, you guessed it, a bull’s penis).

LOOK WHAT YOU DID TO YOUR SON, @realmartinkemp. HE'S EATING A BULL'S BALLS ON NATIONAL TELEVISION!!!!!!!! #ImACeleb — Roman Kemp (@romankemp) November 20, 2019

As for Adele, she had to call on the spirit of Jane McDonald to get her through her final dish – a Créme Poo-lee, aka a Camel’s anus. And with that down her throat (lovely image), the pair had a full hour of stars!

“Full house” said Adele.

“Super super proud” added Roman.

“When Roman actually announced they got ten, I was euphoric,” agreed Ian Wright.

“I knew they’d get it done because there was a camaraderie and a spirit and a belief. Everybody together, doing it for the common goal.”

“That Trial sounds like the most disgusting thing I’ve ever her and I can’t believe that they got 10 stars,” said James Haskell (who also made a brief cameo, according to Roman, in the Cocky Road dessert).

Ant: can you tell which animal the penis belongs to? Roman: James Haskell?! I AM DYING ????#ImACeleb — Benny (@Beno_ldn) November 20, 2019

“I was aghast.”

Pigeon problems

There's nothing like a Dingo Dollar Challenge to make our Celebs look utterly ridiculous ???? @kategarraway @MylesRakSu #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OatLxTfM0q — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2019

In one of the more avian Dingo Dollars challenges, Kate and Myles had to balance eggs on poles as they navigated them through a maze…but frankly we couldn’t keep our minds on that when the pair had such fetching pigeon costumes on the whole time, even when they folornly returned to camp after their fellow contestants got a trivia question wrong.

Nadine seeing 2 giant pigeons walk into camp #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JIct7dqozC — Stuart (@StuartpjLeslie5) November 20, 2019

Clearly Nadine isn’t much of a pigeon fancier…

Who are the I’m a Celebrity new arrivals?

At the end of the episode, newcomers Andrew Whyment and Cliff Parisi were revealed to the other campmates – just in time for some more jungle food torture/light entertainment fun in the next episode. Hooray!

Day 3 – fear for breakfast, possum for dinner and a helping of just desserts

Day 3 was when the two camps finally came together as one, ate, drank, swapped advice and showed off their party tricks. But not before the underprivileged Snake Rockers had taken on a truly terrifying trial…

Face Your Fears

The early Bushtucker Trials are where the celebs first have the dawning realisation that telling the production crew what their biggest phobias are was probably not a great idea. And this challenge, Face Your Fears, could not have been more literally named as they each had a gallon or so of creepy crawlies poured into a close fitting helmet while attempting to unscrew stars, against the clock, from a box filled with (what else?) more creepy crawlies.

Everyone acquitted themselves well, even those who didn’t get both of their stars (Andrew’s technique of bellowing like a frustrated bull through his horrific helmetful of cockroaches was particularly memorable) but it was Jacqueline who really impressed.

Her fear of spiders had her shaking before they came anywhere near her so the fact that she braved some of the longest-legged arachnids you’ve ever seen crawling over her face to get both of her stars in record time made it even more impressive. She faced her fears and the Snake Rockers took a mouthwatering seven out of ten stars back to their new campmates.

The talent show off their talents

As the two sets of celebs were reunited at the (relatively) luxurious Croc Creek, the vibe was fantastic. I don’t know about you but, forget conflict, I like to see everyone getting on. And as well as sharing their mutual admiration, advice for coping with fame and a possum expertly cooked by Myles (and – as Wrighty rightly said – tasting of Jacqueline’s bravery), they also shared their party tricks.

Myles kicked off with a bit of beat boxing and scratching, but it turned out Kate ‘boots and cats’ Garraway could hold her own in that department. Then Jacqueline unleashed a disturbingly accurate baby crying sound, Andrew unveiled his uncannily realistic didgeridoo and Roman rounded things off with his impressions of a certain presenting duo…

Our Celebs have got a very impressive array of party tricks! Marks out of 10 for @romankemp's @antanddec impression? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4hEPniC9VI — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2019

And for dessert… here’s who’s doing tomorrow’s Bushtucker Trial

Cut to the next morning and said presenting duo strolled into camp to reveal who the public had voted to do the next Bushtucker Trial. It turned out they hadn’t quite been able to make up their minds and had chosen both Adele and Roman to take on something called Just Desserts. You have to wonder whether Ant and Dec had a hand in that second celebrity selection…

Day 2 – Noo-noos, dirty bogs and a whole load of critters

30,000 cockroaches, a giant stinky swamp and Kate Garraway shrieking “they’re going up my noo-noo!”: the second day of I’m a Celeb had it all.

Caitlyn tears up…

The main focus of the episode, however, was on Caitlyn Jenner. The day started with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star leaving her bed in the early hours for a cry.

“Did you wake up this morning and think ‘oh my god, it’s real. I’m actually in the Jungle with all these idiots?’” James Haskell asked her when the camp had woken.

“No,” Caitlyn replied. “I woke up in the middle of the night and went through that.”

Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

Caitlyn and Kate are Bugged Off…

Although Caitlyn appeared to later relax in camp – opening up about her sex transition to the other celebs – she soon had to face the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, Bugged Off, with Kate.

As Ant and Dec explained, this challenge would see the pair trapped in two perspex boxes suspended twenty metres in the air. Strapped to the floor, Caitlyn and Kate had to drop 20 coloured balls into a moving basket at ground level, with every ball on target earning the camp a meal.

Just one problem: each cage was filled with a swarm of cockroaches and rats mid-challenge.

Despite Kate screaming for her “noo-noo” and Caitlyn having to pull a critter out her ear, the pair made it out the task alive. Unfortunately, they only won a measly four meals, which were split between the main camp and Snake Rock.

However, thanks to the first Dingo Dollar Challenge of 2019, the campmates were able to grab a smidge more grub.

After Jacqueline and Andrew successfully completed a light-switch-based puzzle, they were given the opportunity to win a bowl of crisps from Kiosk Kev. However, before they bagged the munchies, the campmates at Snake Rock first had to answer one question: What percentage of adults would rather have a perfect body than a perfect face? A) 54%, or B) 24%.

The correct answer? 10 points if you said A) a perfect body.

For answering correctly, the camp was able to gorge on the crisps. Well, gorge on seven crisps each, anyway.

Jane McDonald comes to camp…

The day wasn’t over yet, though. The celebrities in the main camp (Kate, Nadine, Adele, Roman and Myles) were gathered by a swamp for night time challenge Put Your Oar in It.

This tasked the campmates with passing 10 baskets – each packed with a luxury item for one of the celebrities – over the swamp using only oars.

Their efforts: undoubtedly admirable. Their overall takings: abysmal. The celebs only managed to rescue two baskets, those containing luxury items belonging to Kate (some concealer) and Adele (a picture of Loose Women’s Jane Mcdonald).

In a strange plot twist, @TheJaneMcDonald has made it into Camp as a luxury item. Whatever makes you happy, @AdeleRoberts. ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XIDpFXpHwH — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2019

The episode ended with the Snake Rock celebs preparing to face tomorrow night’s Face Your Fears challenge together.

All 5 Snake Rockers will be taking on tomorrow’s Trial – Face Your Fears. Open the app now to have your say on which critter the Campmates get paired up with. The vote closes during #ExtraCamp #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TLPbvKIsU9 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2019

Day 1 – Power pairs, the Pontoon of Doom and pants on your head

We may only just be 24 hours into the latest series, but already we’ve seen tears, allegiances and creepy-crawlies as our campmates made their way to the jungle.

We also saw the much-welcomed return of Ant McPartlin, who was back on top form as he and co-star Declan Donnelly sassed Piers Morgan, Prince Andrew and the tabloid press in the first five minutes.

Who has the power?

The I’m a Celeb opener saw our celebs split into two groups and put into pairs after a good old-fashioned swimming competition in a bid to become “power-pairs” and win a place in camp.

Ian and Jacqueline, Roman and Myles and Andrew and Kate would battle it out to become the first power pair; leaving Adele and Nadine and Caitlyn and James to battle it out for the second one and a place in the better camp.

The Planks are SUPER savage this year in that wind. Come on @IanWright0! ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/60chSCtDOK — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The series saw the return of The Plank challenge, which saw the celebrities battered by high-wind as they navigated planks 334 feet above Surfers Paradise.

With a combined time of 1.45 seconds, Roman and Myles became the first ‘power-pair’, with the remaining celebrities heading to Snake Rock.

Doomed

Nadine, James, Caitlyn and Adele were expected to take on the Pontoon of Doom – while James and Adele had to canoe downstream to collect tokens, Nadine and Caitlyn had to collect keys after skydiving over 10,000 feet.

Something tells us this could be the start of a beautiful friendship for @Caitlyn_Jenner and @NadineCoyleNow. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E3LuW6Xgnp — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

Nadine got a little teary, but Caitlyn was on hand to comfort her – revealing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had previously skydived.

After collecting their tokens in the fastest time of five minutes and 21 seconds, Nadine and Adele became the second “power-pair” and were taken to camp.

Settling in…

While Adele, Roman, Myles and Nadine arrived into the main camp and enjoyed a slap-up dinner of kangaroo shanks, the campmates down at Snake Rock were left with basic rations of rice and beans – which Ian managed to burn.

The rice and beans diet is going to be a rough ride for @jameshaskell! ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6gv78GUpR9 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The night ended with Kate and Jacqueline putting their hair in underwear to stop the insects crawling around.

Hopefully, the rest of their jungle experience won’t be so pants…

Elsewhere, Caitlyn and Kate will be facing the first ever Bushtucker Trial, Bugged Off, of the series.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV