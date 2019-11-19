I’m a Celebrity 2019 recap – what’s happening in the jungle?

It’s finally arrived – I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back for its 19th (yes, really, it’s been going for that long) outing in the jungle.

Our motley crew of celebrities this time include a footballing legend, a breakfast DJ and reality TV royalty, all looking to swap the mod-cons of takeaways and toilets for hammocks, the dunny and Bushtucker Trials (where Ant and Dec wait and snigger).

For the next three weeks, we’ll be keeping you up to date with the latest goings-on in camp; from who is doing the next task to who is the latest evictee from camp, RadioTimes.com has got you covered…

Day 2 – Noo-noos, dirty bogs and a whole load of critters

30,000 cockroaches, a giant stinky swamp and Kate Garraway shrieking “they’re going up my noo-noo!”: the second day of I’m a Celeb had it all.

The main focus of the episode, however, was on Caitlyn Jenner. The day started with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star leaving her bed in the early hours for a cry.

“Did you wake up this morning and think ‘oh my god, it’s real. I’m actually in the Jungle with all these idiots?’” James Haskell asked her when the camp had woken.

“No,” Caitlyn replied. “I woke up in the middle of the night and went through that.”

Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

Although Caitlyn appeared to later relax in camp – opening up about her sex transition to the other celebs – she soon had to face the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, Bugged Off, with Kate.

As Ant and Dec explained, this challenge would see the pair trapped in two perspex boxes suspended twenty metres in the air. Strapped to the floor, Caitlyn and Kate had to drop 20 coloured balls into a moving basket at ground level, with every ball on target earning the camp a meal.

Just one problem: each cage was filled with a swarm of cockroaches and rats mid-challenge.

Despite Kate screaming for her “noo-noo” and Caitlyn having to pull a critter out her ear, the pair made it out the task alive. Unfortunately, they only won a measly four meals, which were split between the main camp and Snake Rock.

However, thanks to the first Dingo Dollar Challenge of 2019, the campmates were able to grab a smidge more grub.

After Jacqueline and Andrew successfully completed a light-switch-based puzzle, they were given the opportunity to win a bowl of crisps from Kiosk Kev. However, before they bagged the munchies, the campmates at Snake Rock first had to answer one question: What percentage of adults would rather have a perfect body than a perfect face? A) 54%, or B) 24%.

The correct answer? 10 points if you said A) a perfect body.

For answering correctly, the camp was able to gorge on the crisps. Well, gorge on seven crisps each, anyway.

The day wasn’t over yet, though. The celebrities in the main camp (Kate, Nadine, Adele, Roman and Myles) were gathered by a swamp for night time challenge Put Your Oar in It.

This tasked the campmates with passing 10 baskets – each packed with a luxury item for one of the celebrities – over the swamp using only oars.

Their efforts: undoubtedly admirable. Their overall takings: abysmal. The celebs only managed to rescue two baskets, those containing luxury items belonging to Kate (some concealer) and Adele (a picture of Loose Women’s Jane Mcdonald).

The episode ended with the Snake Rock celebs preparing to face tomorrow night’s Face Your Fears challenge together.

Day 1 – Power pairs, the Pontoon of Doom and pants on your head

We may only just be 24 hours into the latest series, but already we’ve seen tears, allegiances and creepy-crawlies as our campmates made their way to the jungle.

We also saw the much-welcomed return of Ant McPartlin, who was back on top form as he and co-star Declan Donnelly sassed Piers Morgan, Prince Andrew and the tabloid press in the first five minutes.

The I’m a Celeb opener saw our celebs split into two groups and put into pairs after a good old-fashioned swimming competition in a bid to become “power-pairs” and win a place in camp.

Ian and Jacqueline, Roman and Myles and Andrew and Kate would battle it out to become the first power pair; leaving Adele and Nadine and Caitlyn and James to battle it out for the second one and a place in the better camp.

The series saw the return of The Plank challenge, which saw the celebrities battered by high-wind as they navigated planks 334 feet above Surfers Paradise.

With a combined time of 1.45 seconds, Roman and Myles became the first ‘power-pair’, with the remaining celebrities heading to Snake Rock.

Nadine, James, Caitlyn and Adele were expected to take on the Pontoon of Doom – while James and Adele had to canoe downstream to collect tokens, Nadine and Caitlyn had to collect keys after skydiving over 10,000 feet.

Nadine got a little teary, but Caitlyn was on hand to comfort her – revealing Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had previously skydived.

After collecting their tokens in the fastest time of five minutes and 21 seconds, Nadine and Adele became the second “power-pair” and were taken to camp.

While Adele, Roman, Myles and Nadine arrived into the main camp and enjoyed a slap-up dinner of kangaroo shanks, the campmates down at Snake Rock were left with basic rations of rice and beans – which Ian managed to burn.

The night ended with Kate and Jacqueline putting their hair in underwear to stop the insects crawling around.

Hopefully, the rest of their jungle experience won’t be so pants…

Elsewhere, Caitlyn and Kate will be facing the first ever Bushtucker Trial, Bugged Off, of the series.

