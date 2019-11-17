Meet Kate Garraway – the Good Morning Britain host doing I’m A Celebrity 2019

As we edge ever closer to the hotly anticipated 19th series of I’m a Celebrity, we’re taking a look at each of the contestants swapping their home comforts for a spell Down Under.

Advertisement

Broadcaster Kate Garraway had long been mooted as a potential campmate – suggesting as far back as March that her children had been badgering her to take part, and her participation has now been confirmed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Good Morning Britain presenter…

Kate Garraway, Key Facts

Age: 52

Famous for: A long and fruitful career presenting a range of shows across both TV and Radio including Good Morning Britain

Twitter: @kategarraway

Instagram: @kategarraway

Phobias: Spiders, heights being in a box covered with snakes – she is “terrified of absolutely everything”

Who is Kate Garraway?

Garraway has been a familiar face on telly since the mid 90s – and has fronted a long list of the nation’s most loved daytime TV shows.

She enjoyed a 10-year stint as a presenter on GMTV from 2000 to 2010, and has continued at ITV ever since – featuring on both Daybreak and Good Morning Britain – the latter of which she presents on Fridays alongside Ben Shephard.

She has also been involved with Too Many Cooks, reality show The Biggest Loser and The National Lottery Draws, and has presented a mid-morning show on Smooth Radio since 2014.

Her adventure in the jungle won’t be the first time that Garraway has been under the reality TV spotlight – she was a contestant in the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2007.

She had the audience to thank for getting her to eight place after she finished bottom on the judges’ scoreboard every week but one. She’ll be hoping for similar support from viewers this time around…

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Kate Garraway had to say about starring in I’m A Celeb?

At 52, Garraway is one of the older contestants in the series – and she hopes that her appearance in the jungle will help fly the flag for older women.

Although she normally considers herself as something of a news junkie – Garraway feels that a short spell away from reading headlines might be coming at just the right time.

She said: “I am a news junkie and I can’t remember a time when I haven’t read a paper or even when I am abroad, watched the news on a TV or your phone. But maybe one of the joys of doing I’m a Celebrity will be not talking about Brexit!

Advertisement

“Maybe that could be this year’s thing and nobody is allowed to talk about Brexit because I have been talking about Brexit since the year before the referendum!”