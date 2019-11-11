Strictly Come Dancing live tour line-up revealed for 2020

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour will return to glamorous venues in seven cities across the country next year – and now the line-up has been revealed.

Advertisement

Popular contestants Kelvin Fletcher, Alex Scott and Saffron Barker are all included in the line-up, which also features Mike Bushell, who was eliminated from the show at the weekend.

The line-up is rounded up by Emma Barton, Karim Zeroual and Catherine Tyldesley, who left in week six, while the tour will be hosted by 2018 winner Stacey Dooley.

There’s no place for Michelle Visage, despite the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge scoring consistently highly with the judges, while comedian Chris Ramsey will also not feature due to stand-up commitments.

Breaking the news on Twitter he wrote: “Apooogies to everyone who wanted to see me on the Strictly tour next year, sadly, it‘s just not possible for me to do it… as I’ll be busy writing and preparing my stand up tour at the time. You can come and see me on that though, it starts in March.”

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will all also make appearances on the tour which will travel to Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and London, as well as making its first ever stop in Aberdeen.

Also new for the tour this year is a special relaxed performance in association with the National Autistic Society, held at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Tickets for the tour are currently available and can be purchased from here.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tour dates:

16–19 January: Arena Birmingham

21-22 January: Aberdeen P&J Live Arena

24 January: Leeds First Direct Arena

25-26 January: Manchester Arena

28 January: Dublin 3Arena

29-30 January: Belfast SSE Arena

1-2 February: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

4-5 February: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

7-9 February: London The O2 Arena

For online bookings visit ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement

For more information visit: strictlycomedancinglive.com