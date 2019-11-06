When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on TV? Who’s taking part? Can I be in the audience?

Strictly Come Dancing has established itself as a Christmas tradition to rival turkey lunch and carol singing – and it’s set to return for another festive extravaganza this year.

Advertisement

Six famous faces from previous series will put their dancing shoes on one more time as they bid to impress the studio audience and take home a special Christmas trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly Christmas special:

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on TV?

Although we don’t yet have an official air time, it’s fully expected to take its usual place in the Christmas Day schedule – so it should be broadcast in early evening.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who’s taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

As usual, Strictly will be welcoming back six favourites from previous series of the show.

This year’s line-up includes 2018 runner up Joe Sugg– who could be paired with former dance partner and current girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

Two finalists from 2017’s series of the show are also set to return for the special – Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson.

But not everyone invited back did so well in their original appearances – Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu only made it to week two when she took part in 2017, but won many fans in her short stint on the show.

The line-up is rounded up by Mark Wright, a finalist from 2014 and Richard Arnold who made it to week seven in 2012.

It’s not yet known which professionals will appear on the show – but we’ll let you know as soon as it’s confirmed.

Who are the judges?

The regular judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli will take their usual places for the show – but with a diminished role, as their scores will have no bearing on the result.

Who’s presenting?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be on presenting duties as usual.

Will I be able to vote?

Unfortunately not – as with previous Christmas specials, the show will be taped in advance and the winners will be decided by a studio audience.

Can I be in the audience?

Yes – you’re not too late to apply! If you want to attend the recording, on Tuesday 3rd December then you have until this Sunday to apply. Each person is allowed to apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets and successful applicants will be drawn at random.

Advertisement

You can apply for tickets here.