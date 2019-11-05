He’ll be joined for the festive extravaganza by Chizzy Akudolu, Mark Wright, Richard Arnold and 2017 finalists Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson, who will each perform a "Christmas inspired routine".

On returning to the dance floor, Sugg said: "I’m really excited to have a go on the strictly ballroom floor again this Christmas. Strictly feels like a home away from home for me so I will be giving it my best shot and ending the year on a high."

McGee said: “I thought all my dreams came true two years ago when I was asked to do the series, but to be one of the rare people to be invited back to do the Christmas Special is the icing on the cake. I can't wait to be back dancing with my Strictly family."

And Atkinson added: “I had the absolute best time on Strictly and it completely changed my life so I am absolutely overjoyed to be returning to the dance floor this Christmas with a new challenge, and of course to be back with the gang!”

As ever, the show will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with the regular judging line up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

The judges' influence on this show is limited, however – and viewers at home will not be able to vote. As with previous Christmas editions, the winning couple will be chosen by the studio audience.

Previous Christmas champions have included Aston Merrygold, Katie Derham, Melvin Odoom, Harry Judd, Jill Halfpenny and John Barrowman.