Speaking exclusively in the latest edition of Radio Times, he said, “I don’t think of it as a curse – I think of it as a blessing.

“There are a lot of loving relationships that have formed from the show. All I say is: if your relationship is on the rocks and you meet someone, how delightful is that?”

However, the outspoken judge admitted that, regardless of whether it is a blessing or a curse, he was relieved that gossip about the dancers’ personal lives hadn’t dominated the show this year.

“I think it’s a good thing there isn’t as much talk of the ‘Strictly Curse,’ because it did detract from the show last year,” he said.

“It was all about that rather than being a great family entertainment.”

While this particular issue hasn’t affected the show this year, the series has been struck by another curse – with numerous participants falling foul to injury.

Two celebrities – Jamie Laing and Will Bayley – were forced to make a premature exit from the show after suffering injuries, whilst professional Neil Jones has been ruled out for two successive weeks.

But it hasn’t been all doom and gloom – with many celebrities wowing viewers with their performances on the dance-floor.

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has proved a particular hit with fans of the show, and Revel Horwood was quick to sing his praises.

“He’s very much in touch with himself, and his body, and the rhythm of it,” he said.

“His strengths lie in Latin — in hip action and telling stories. He possesses great musicality and rhythm and he blew everyone away with his first dance.

“If he reaches the final and dances the salsa, then I can definitely see him lifting the Glitterball trophy. Plus he’s loved by the nation.”

