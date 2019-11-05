Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week eight
Who will be waltzing to Blackpool's Tower Ballroom after this weekend's show?
Published: Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 3:00 pm
We're waltzing our way to the Blackpool special next weekend – but who will make it through this Saturday night's ballroom showdown?
Advertisement
The celebs will Jive, Salsa and Paso Doble their way across the floor in a bid to impress the judges and avoid the dreaded dance-off.
This weekend's show will also open with a group number to Time After Time by the professional dancers, in a moving Remembrance Day Tribute.
Luke Evans will also perform live.
Here’s who is dancing to what in week eight….
More like this
Alex and Neil – Jive to Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker
Emma and Anton – Couples' Choice (Theatre/ Jazz) to Right Now by The Pussycat Dolls
Michelle and Giovanni – American Smooth to I Just Wanna Make Love To You by Etta James
Saffron and AJ – Waltz to Your Song by Ellie Goulding
Chris and Karen – Tango to Survivor by 2wei
Karim and Amy – Viennese Waltz to Give Me Love by Ed Sheeran
Kelvin and Oti – Salsa to Let's Hear It For The Boy by Deniece Williams
Mike and Katya – Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela
Advertisement
Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6:50pm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement