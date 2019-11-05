Crisis on Infinite Earths will “change a lot”, says Arrow star: “We don’t know who’s safe!”

DC TV fans are approaching the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event with a mixture of excitement and nerves – it’ll be a spectacle like no other, but will all their favourite heroes survive?

The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) perished in the original comic book version of Crisis (published in 1985 and 1986), while the death of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow has been foreshadowed in the TV shows.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what to expect from the five-show crossover, Arrow star Joseph David-Jones said “Marc Guggenheim [Arrowverse writer/producer] really went to bat for this event… I know fans are crazy excited about it.

“It’s the first time that something of this magnitude has been done on TV, with multiple shows crossing over with each other.”

David-Jones, who plays Connor Hawke on Arrow, revealed that Guggenheim went to Warner Bros. with “a laundry list of things that he wanted from the comic books” to include in the TV version of Crisis, which will feature – amongst other things – Brandon Routh returning as Superman for the first time since 2006 movie Superman Returns and Tom Welling reprising his role from Smallville.

“He [Guggenheim] just dropped these hundreds of items or whatever and they’re like, ‘OK, settle down, I don’t know if we can get Christian Bale to be Batman!’ – but I know that he’s going to do it justice, man, and it’s going to be amazing,” David-Jones said.

That said, the actor couldn’t entirely quash fan concerns regarding some of their favourite Arrowverse characters…

“It’s going to change a lot,” he warned. “People want to know that the characters they love are safe… [but] we don’t know who’s safe!”

In the US, Crisis on Infinite Earths will air on The CW, beginning with Supergirl (Sunday, 8th December) and continuing on Batwoman (Monday, 9th December) and The Flash (Tuesday, 10th December). The crossover will conclude after a midseason break, with episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow (both Tuesday, 14th January).

The crossover will air on Sky One in the UK at a later date.