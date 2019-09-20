Tom Welling to reprise Smallville Clark Kent role in DC's Arrowverse crossover
The former Smallville star will appear in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths
Smallville star Tom Welling will be donning his cape once again, as he joins the cast of the upcoming DC Arrowverse crossover alongside fellow former Superman stars Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh.
The three Men of Steel will all feature in The CW's five-part TV event 'Crisis on Infinite Earths', in which viewers will see different timeline versions of the hero.
“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville," Arrow co-creator/executive producer Marc Guggenheim said. "Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it.
“So when we first started talking about 'Crisis on Infinite Earths', our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”
The Arrowverse is adapting the classic 1980s comic Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. The original story was about The Monitor who oversaw the entire multi-verse, and who was forced to gather the best heroes from across the verses in order to defeat his own brother, Anti-Monitor, whose aim isn't to protect the multi-verse, but destroy it.
The crossover will feature characters from across the Arrowverse franchise, including The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.
Smallville, which followed Clark Kent/Superman through his teenage years, first premiered back in 2001 before ending in 2013.