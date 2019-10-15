Strictly Come Dancing: Here are the songs and dances for our couples in week five

After that shock departure, all eyes will be on Strictly Come Dancing this week.

Advertisement

The competition is getting increasingly tighter, with Dev Griffin’s departure proving it’s still all to play for for the cast of 2019.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And week five looks set to be the most talked-about yet, with this week’s song choices hinting at some of the most unusual routines in Strictly Come Dancing history.

Here’s who is dancing to what on Strictly this weekend…

Alex and Neil – Charleston to Pump Up The Jam by Swingrowers

Catherine and Johannes – Tango to Little Bird by Annie Lennox

Emma and Anton – Paso Doble to Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

Emma and Aljaž – Viennese Waltz to Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston

Michelle and Giovanni – Rumba to Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith

Saffron and AJ – Foxtrot to the theme from New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

Chris and Karen – Quickstep to Let’s Go Crazy by Prince

David and Nadia – Jive to Such a Night by Michael Buble

Karim and Amy – Salsa to Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men

Kelvin and Oti – Cha Cha to Get Stupid by Aston Merrygold

Mike and Katya – Samba to Jump On It by The Sugarhill Gang

Will and Janette – Couples’ Choice (Contemporary) to 7 Years by Lukas Graham

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6.40pm