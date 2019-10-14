A vast majority of respondents to a RadioTimes.com poll also thought Dev should have stayed on the show.

And fans not only thought Dev was a better dancer than the Viscountess, but many also said the Strictly judging panel – Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas – initially under marked his Cha Cha.

Others also complained the voting was “unfair” as they had difficulty voting for the couple by phone.

During the voting period, BBC Strictly advised viewers via twitter to ring again if they couldn’t get through, or vote online.

A Strictly source told RadioTimes.com that voting phone lines for all contestants – including Dev's – experienced blockages on Saturday night due to a high volume of callers.

Buswell was in tears as she took to the floor for her final dance with Griffin.

The remaining 12 couples – including current leaderboard favourites Karim Zeroual and partner Amy Dowden – will return to the dance floor next weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6:40pm