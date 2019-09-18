Their break-up comes almost 10 months after Katya was caught kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh on a night out.

But if you’re thinking their split may cause tensions behind-the-scenes on the Strictly live shows, you’d be very much mistaken, as both Katya and Neil both confirmed to Radio Times magazine that they’re still happy to work together.

“Always, she’s my dance partner,” said Neil, who this year is teamed with footballer Alex Scott – the first time he’s ever received a celebrity partner. “We’ve been together a long time.

Katya added that she and Neil will be “absolutely” working together, with Katya now designing the costumes for her ex’s upcoming solo tour, Gingerland.

“I’ve designed all the dresses and costumes for our shows,” she said. “He’s going to be busy with [his tour] but the rest of the time we will be doing shows as usual, gigs together and whatever we get offered.

“Dancing stays the same. Nothing changes.”

Katya has been paired with sports presenter Mike Bushell, who has since admitted he once put a former dance teacher of his in hospital with his not-so-smooth moves.

But the dancer, who took the top prize in 2017 with Joe McFadden, is optimistic about her chances on the 2019 show.

“I’m excited about teaching Mike how to dance – I mean, what a student!” she said. “We’re here to create some iconic moves.”

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday at 7pm on BBC One. Read the full interview in Radio Times magazine, out now