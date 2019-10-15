The petition accuses the four judges of scoring contestants "erratically" and claims that the "voting phone lines failed" for some contestants and not others, which they believe resulted in the shock dance-off.

"Two contestants with some of the largest online fan bases – Dev and Emma – found themselves in the dance off... The number of people saying they were voting for Dev and Dianne and Emma and Aljiaz on the night was much higher than for other celebs," the petition adds, before calling for more "transparency" about whether or not the broadcaster influenced Sunday's results.

However, a Strictly source previously told RadioTimes.com that voting phone lines for all contestants – including Dev's – experienced blockages on Saturday night due to a high volume of callers.

The remaining 12 couples – including current leaderboard favourites Karim Zeroual and partner Amy Dowden – will return to the dance floor next weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One, Saturday at 6:40pm