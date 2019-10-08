Meet the cast of BBC conspiracy thriller The Capture

BBC conspiracy thriller The Capture asks: “In a post-truth world can we really believe what we see?”

Advertisement

Here are the cast and characters you need to know…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Holliday Grainger plays Rachel Carey

Who is Rachel Carey? A young Detective Inspector. Rachel is on the fast track scheme within the police force and has risen through the ranks very quickly. After a spell in Counter Terrorism, she has just been promoted to DI in the Homicide department.

“She’s a fish out of water at the beginning, trying to prove her worth to the really experienced people around her. Rachel’s ambitious and focused – she’s definitely career-hungry,” Grainger says.

What else has Holliday Grainger been in? Perhaps best-known for playing Robin Ellacott in Strike or Lucrezia in The Borgias, Holliday Grainger has also recently appeared in Patrick Melrose (as Bridget), My Cousin Rachel, Cinderella, and Electric Dreams.

Callum Turner plays Shaun Emery

Who is Shaun Emery? A young soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In episode one, he has an appeal hearing to try and overturn his conviction for murdering an Afghani.

According to Turner, Shaun is “a man on a mission to change the perception of him: how the world views him, how his family views him, how his friends view him. The series begins with Shaun in prison for killing someone unlawfully while on duty as a soldier – and he wants to get out of there and be the best version of himself that he can be. The best dad that he can be. And live a life that’s more fulfilling than the life that he’s been leading. Up until the point where we first meet him, Shaun’s behaved in ways that are self-destructive and have pushed people away, and he wants to change.”

What else has Callum Turner been in? The up-and-coming actor recently starred as Theseus Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. On TV, you may have seen him as Anatole Kuragin in War & Peace or as Eli in Glue, while on the big screen he has appeared in Victor Frankenstein, Assassin’s Creed, and Writer’s Room.

Ron Perlman plays Frank Napier

Who is Frank Napier? Ron Perlman teases: “The fun of it is finding out across the series, once Frank makes his entrance. But he is a guy with a great deal of gravitas and authority. He is a career guy, who’s been around forever doing his thing.” By episode three, we find out (spoiler alert!) that he works for the CIA.

What else has Ron Perlman been in? The unmistakable face of Ron Perlman has appeared in Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy, Blade II, and Pacific Rim, while his voice is used in Fallout, Teen Titans, Adventure Time, Transformers, and Tangled. He has a ridiculous 254 screen credits to his name.

Laura Haddock plays Hannah Roberts

Who is Hannah Roberts? The barrister who represents Shaun at his appeal.

What else has Laura Haddock been in? Movie roles have included Meredith Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Alison in The Inbetweeners Movie, and Viviane Wembly in Transformers: The Last Night. On TV she has played Lucrezia in Da Vinci’s Demons, Megan Cantor in Luther, and Hayley in The Level.

Ben Miles plays Danny Hart

Who is Commander Danny Hart? A boss in Counter Terrorism who has been having an extramarital affair with rising star Rachel Carey. Holliday Grainger explains: “It’s a symptom of how much Rachel’s life has revolved around her police work, and the excitement and the power within that, that she’s ended up in a relationship with her boss! Rachel’s leaving his unit, so they are no longer going to be working day to day and therefore she’s breaking it off to start a new chapter in a new department.”

What else has Ben Miles been in? Ben Miles had a star turn in The Crown as Peter Townsend, doomed love interest of Princess Margaret. Other recent credits include Collateral, The Last Post, and Red Joan. After The Capture, you’ll next see him on TV as John Profumo in The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Ginny Holder plays DS Nadia Latif

Who is DS Nadia Latif? DI Rachel Carey’s second-in-command in the Homicide department. She is taken aback by her young boss’s attitude.

What else has Ginny Holder been in? The actress played Darlene Curtis in Death in Paradise, and Ayesha in MotherFatherSon. Holby City fans may remember her as Thandie Abebe-Griffin.

Lia Williams plays DSU Gemma Garland

Who is DSU Gemma Garland? A mysterious character who turns up in episode two.

What else has Lia Williams been in? Recently, Lia Williams starred as Wallis Simpson in The Crown – i.e. the American divorcée whose intended marriage to King Edward VIII led to the abdication crisis. The actress has also recently played Nadia in The Missing, Alice in Kiri, and Katherine Davies in 2017 movie The Foreigner.

Adelayo Adedayo plays Alma Dahmani

Who is Alma Dahmani? A character who mysteriously appears in episode four.

What else has Adelayo Adedayo been in? She has starred as Lauren in Timewasters, and also appeared in the TV series Origin and Some Girls.

Tommy McDonnell plays Mat Forester

Who is Mat Forester? Shaun’s best friend.

What else has Tommy McDonnell been in? The actor’s credits include Prime Suspect 1973, Grantchester, Jericho, and Cilla. He also previously appeared opposite his The Capture co-star Callum Turner in E4’s Glue.

Paul Ritter plays Marcus Levy

Who is Marcus Levy? A consultant who testifies at Shaun’s appeal in episode one. He is an expert in video and audio, and has a handle on the technical aspects of video manipulation.

What else has Paul Ritter been in? Most recently, Paul Ritter starred as Anatoly Dyatlov in Chernobyl. He has also been Benjamin Stevens in Cold Feet, Randolph Miller in No Offence, and Martin in Friday Night Dinner. Looking further back, his credits include Wolf Hall, The Game, Vera, Quantum of Solace, and Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Cavan Clerkin plays DS Patrick Flynn



Who is DS Patrick Flynn? One of Rachel’s team in the Homicide squad. He’s still sizing up his new boss.

What else has Cavan Clerkin been in? Cavan Clerkin is perhaps best-known for his comedy work, in shows including Smack the Pony, Pulling, The Inbetweeners, and The IT Crowd. He recently starred as Father Pyrlig in TV drama The Last Kingdom.

Barry Ward plays Charlie Hall

Who is Charlie Hall? Charlie is Shaun’s lawyer, and works with Hannah at the legal firm.

What else has Barry Ward been in? Over the last few years, you may have seen Barry Ward in Taken Down (as Matt), Save Me (as Barry McGory), or Britannia (as Sawyer).

Alexander Forsyth plays Eli Jacobi

Who is Eli Jacobi? Eli works with Frank Napier, and without giving too much away, we can say that this nerdy-looking young American is a master at video manipulation.

What else has Alexander Forsyth been in? Credits include Casualty and The Man Who Knew Infinity.

Daisy Waterstone plays Rachel’s sister Abigail

Who is Abigail? Rachel Carey’s half-sister, from her father’s other family. Thanks to Rachel’s anger over her father’s behaviour, the sisters are not close.

What else has Daisy Waterstone been in? The actress starred as Margo in The Durrells, alongside Keeley Hawes and Josh O’Connor (pictured above). She has also appeared in Cyberbully, Testament of Youth, and Silent Witness.

Kiran Sonia Sawar plays Naz

Who is Naz? A member of the “Pilgrims of Justice”.

What else has Kiran Sonia Sawar been in? Recently, Kiran Sonia Sawar has been all over TV. She starred as Shereen in Pure, played Rebecca in I Am Hannah, was Ani Shirani in Next of Kin, Sita in Deep State, Shamara in Brexit: The Uncivil War, and Shazia in Black Mirror episode ‘Crocodile’. Her breakout role was as Salma in 2016’s BAFTA-nominated drama Murdered by My Father.

Frederick Szkoda plays the man in Hannah’s flat

Who is the man in Hannah’s flat? We can’t tell you without giving away spoilers – sorry!

What else has Frederick Szkoda been in? Credits include London Life, Susu, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Nigel Lindsay plays DSI Tom Kendricks



Who is DSI Tom Kendricks? You can find Tom Kendricks in the surveillance room in Counter-Terror. He has a soft spot for his old colleague, Rachel, and is willing to do her a few favours.

What else has Nigel Lindsay been in? As prolific TV actor, Nigel Lindsay played Sir Robert Peel in Victoria, DI William Beech in Innocent, Tony Walsh in White Gold, Jojo Marshall in Sae and DCI Terry Taylor in No Offence. He was Barry in the 2010 movie Four Lions, and played Jason Tresswell in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

Ralph Ineson plays DCI Alec Boyd



Who is DCI Alec Boyd? Rachel’s boss in Homicide. He is hard to impress.

What else has Ralph Ineson been in? The actor starred as Amycus Carrow in the Harry Potter movies, and – more recently – played Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones. He was Colonel Ansiv Garmuth in Star Wars movie The Last Jedi, and Chris ‘Finchy’ Finch in The Office.

Sophia Brown plays Karen Merville

Who is Karen Merville? Shaun’s ex-partner, and the mother of their daughter.

What else has Sophia Brown been in? She played DC Leanne Hunter in Marcella, and Louise Taggart in Clique.

Sharon Rooney plays Becky

Who is Becky? Becky monitors the CCTV feeds in real-time, looking out for crimes in progress.

What else has Sharon Rooney been in? The actress starred as Rae Earl in the Channel 4 drama My Mad Fat Diary. Since then, her TV roles have included Dawn in Brief Encounters, Sophie in Two Doors Down, Kiki Stokes in The Tunnel, and Faye Caddy in No Offence. She was Miss Atlantis in the live-action Dumbo, and has just landed a role in Louis Wain alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

Famke Janssen plays Jessica Mallory

Who is Jessica Mallory? Famke explains: “Jessica’s very high up in her line of work, and she’s the boss of Frank Napier. She comes in towards the end of the series, seemingly to put him in his place and have him clean up his operation, but there appear to be other larger things at stake.”

What else has Famke Janssen been in? The Dutch actress played Jean Grey/Phoenix in the X-Men films, and Lenore Mills in the Taken movies. She also plays Eve in How to Get Away with Murder, and has appeared in The Blacklist, When They See Us (as Nancy Ryan), and Hemlock Gove.

Advertisement

The Capture continues on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1