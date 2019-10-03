How to watch Star Trek: Voyager – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Star Trek: Voyager is the fifth series in the Star Trek franchise. It overlaps in the series’ chronology with Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and stars Kate Mulgrew as the franchise’s first female captain, Kathryn Janeway.

Advertisement

Where can I watch Star Trek: Voyager?

Star Trek: Voyager is available on Netflix and all seven seasons are purchasable on DVD.

What is Star Trek: Voyager about?

Captain Kathryn Janeaway leads the USS Voyager as it attempts to return home after being stranded in the Delta Quadrant on the far side of the Milky Way galaxy.

They set off from the Deep Space Nine space station, thus linking to the Deep Space Nine series, and encounter a wide range of hostile species and environments which vary from episode to episode. Each episode again acts as a self-contained adventure within the wider context of the journey.

In episode one, the USS Voyager and her crew encounter an alien life-form called ‘The Caretaker’ and the ship is enveloped in its powerful energy field, killing several crew members. They go on to learn about the Caretaker’s motivations and find a way to progress on their journey.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How many seasons are there of Star Trek: Voyager?

There are seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager. The first aired in January 1995 and the final series was broadcast in May 2001.

How many episodes are there of Star Trek: Voyager?

In total, across all seven series, there are 172 episodes.

Advertisement

Where was Star Trek: Voyager filmed?

The series was filmed in Los Angeles by Paramount Pictures.