Where can I watch Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?

The series is available on Netflix or purchasable on DVD.

What is Star Trek: Deep Space Nine about?

The first two seasons are set almost entirely on the space station, but in series three the USS Defiant craft was introduced to allow for a diversification of storylines and settings.

The eponymous Deep Space Nine space station plays host to the Starfleet crew who are assigned to manage it – they quickly run into trouble and face a typically diverse array of species and threats.

Newly liberated from a race known as the Cardassians, the space station has a violent history and the Cardassians become one of the major threats in the series. The crew are also faced with Klingons, Romulans and a lingering wormhole.

Who is in the cast of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine?

Avery Brooks stars as Commander Benjamin Sisko and became the first person of colour to lead a Star Trek series. Also featuring are Nana Visitor (Kira Nerys), Rene Auberjonois (Odo), Armin Shimerman (Quark) and Alexander Siddig (Julian Bashir).

Terry Farrell (Jadzia Dax), Nicole de Boer (Ezri Rax), Michael Dorn (Worf), Colm Meaney (Chief O'Brien) and Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko) also play important roles and portray a diverse crew of characters, in terms of race, sex and even species.

How many seasons are there of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine? How many episodes?

There are seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager, totalling 176 episodes.