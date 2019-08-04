Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island: The Reunion sees our Islanders looking loved-up

Love Island: The Reunion sees our Islanders looking loved-up

But there’s set to be trouble ahead as Caroline Flack also explores old rifts

Curtis and Maura Love Island reunion show (ITV)

Our long hot summer finally draws to a close tonight (Sunday 4th August), as we officially say goodbye to the Love Island cast of 2019 in Love Island: The Reunion.

Advertisement

Caroline Flack is back to chair proceedings as all 36 Islanders (yes, even the forgotten members of Casa Amor will be there) reunite for one final time.

The show will see us catch-up with our winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea as they travel back to Newcastle to meet Amber’s family following their somewhat surprising (and landslide) victory.

We’ll also get a sneak peek on how our other three finalists have now been up to, with Molly-Mae Hague going boxing with boyfriend Tommy Fury, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds shooting hoops and whipping up pancakes, while Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins head to Maura’s homeland in Ireland.

Curtis and Maura Love Island reunion show (ITV)

But it’s not going to be all sweetness and light in the Love Island reunion – Michael Griffiths will be face to face with Amber following her win, and will likely be grilled about his relationship with Joanna Chimonides after they were spotted kissing at a festival.

There’s also set to be tensions between Curtis and Amy Hart, with the former half-boyfriend-and-girlfriend seeing each other for the first time after he pied her off for Maura.

Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili, who shockingly split in the villa just days before the final, will likely be adding to the frosty atmosphere.

Elsewhere, we’ll be catching up with Belle Hassan and Anton Danyluk on what’s next for them as they lift the lid on their reported “feud” with Tommy and Molly-Mae.

While this may be one of the very last times we see our cohort all together, this won’t be the final time we’ll be seeing some of them on our screens.

Maura has landed herself her own segment on ITV daytime programme This Morning, while Curtis will appear on the British edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race as a celebrity coach.

And we don’t have too long to wait before we do this all over again, with a Winter Love Island expected to be our post-Christmas obsession.

Advertisement

Love Island: The Reunion airs tonight at 9pm on ITV 2

Tags

All about Love Island

Curtis and Maura Love Island reunion show (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Caroline Flack on Love Island (ITV)

Love Island 2019 set to begin filming this week

love island 2019 contestants

Why isn’t Love Island on Saturdays?

©ITV

Why is Love Island so popular?

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep8 on ITV2 Pictured: As night falls over the villa, the Islanders play a game of Dares. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Where is Love Island filmed and where is the villa?