Who is Katya Jones? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professionals: Katya Jones

Age: 30

Advertisement

From: St Petersburg, Russia

Twitter: @Mrs_katjones

Instagram: mrs_katjones

Strictly wins: 1. After only joined Strictly in 2016 and memorably being paired with Ed Balls, she went all the way with 2017 partner Joe McFadden.

Which celebrity is Katya partnered up with this year?

This hasn’t yet been announced.

Which Strictly celebrity was Katya paired with last year?

Comedian Seann Walsh. The pair made headlines after they were photographed and filmed kissing. Seann, who has a long-term girlfriend and Katya, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones, both apologised for the kiss on social media.

The pair eventually finished in 11th place.

Who is Katya Jones?

Katya hit the dance floor in St Petersburg when she was just six years old. She joined a partnership with fellow Strictly dancer – and now husband – Neil Jones in 2008. Seven years later, they were married, and became World Professional Latin Showdance Champions. They are also four times undefeated British National Professional Champions.

However, Katya has had quite the run on Strictly. She was first partnered with Ed Balls on Strictly in 2016. We have no doubt that even when Strictly 2025, everyone will still be talking about this…

Advertisement

And then in 2017, she won the series with partner Joe McFadden.