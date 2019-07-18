Casa Amor returns to Love Island for 2019 – everything you need to know

As we’ve watched the Islanders pair up and put their new romances to the test in this year’s Love Island, looming in the background has been one of the biggest challenges the couples have faced in previous series: the infamous Casa Amor.

Here’s all you need to know about the show’s secret second villa…

What is Casa Amor?

The second villa was first introduced to Love Island in a major twist during the show’s third series in 2017.

It is a second luxury pad which producers use to split up current islanders by gender and introduce them to new eye candy, to test the relationships they have formed in the original villa.

Where is Casa Amor?

Judging by the photos we’ve seen, Casa Amor is situated in the same otherwise uninhabited area just a few hundred yards from the original villa – close enough to hear screaming?

When is Casa Amor back for series five?

It’s here! And in a twist to the usual format, this year the girls have headed into the new villa, while the boys have stayed out to await the arrival of a new batch of ladies.

Who are the new Casa Amor line-up?

It's Casa Amor time! 🏝Head to the app to find out more about the six guys and six girls who will be turning heads… 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/55zhdBjnST — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 28, 2019

The brand new batch of Islanders include a VIP hostess, an actor, a bathroom salesman and two professional athletes –get all the goss on the newcomers below.

What’s happened in Casa Amor so far?

This year’s Casa Amor looks set to be the wildest yet, with even those in the most secure couples having their heads turned.

Michael and Curtis are both having second thoughts about their relationships with Amber and Amy after the arrival of new girls Jourdan and Joanna – with Michael admitting that he’s “let a lot slide” with Amber, and being keen to share a bed with Joanna after passionately kissing her neck during the Sexy Charades game.

Curtis, however, says he’s “really happy” with Amy – but the arrival of Jourdan and Joanna “has put his head in a spin”.

Things are just as juicy with the girls, with Anna having had her head turned by gorgeous (and tall) newbie Ovie, and Lucie having kept her eye on George.

What happened in Casa Amor in previous years?

Casa Amor has been at the centre of some of Love Island’s biggest bust-ups of recent years.

Fans will remember how eventual series three winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies temporarily split when they were forced into the different villas, each choosing to couple up with a new partner while apart.

Casa Amor caused fireworks in the 2018 series as well, with Josh Denzel cosying up to Kaz Crossley, leaving previous partner Georgia Steel seething, protesting that “she’s loyal, babes” even if he wasn’t.

And the same year, footage of Jack Fincham bumping into one of his exes in the new villa nearly spelled the end of him and girlfriend Dani Dyer.

